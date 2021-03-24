Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires 3.24.21

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued an executive order to further assist communities across the state recovering from devastating wildfires last year. The order extends the state’s prohibition on price gouging for counties impacted by various wildfires in August and September 2020.

The full text of today’s executive order can be found here and a copy can be found here.

