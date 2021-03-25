Join TDCI for “The COVID Effect” Virtual Event and Rack Up Good Information on Restoring Your Financial Wellness

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s (TDCI) Securities Division is partnering with the Investor Protection Trust, Detroit Public Television and PBS Books to produce “The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness” virtual event to livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET.

The COVID crisis has left people uncertain about the economy and with many questions about their personal financial security. “The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness” will feature qualified experts who will provide information and insight on financial well-being during COVID, financial recovery after COVID and preparing for the next challenge. The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time. After the live event, “The COVID Effect” will be available on TDCI’s YouTube page and on WI65.org along with a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life. “The COVID Effect” is the first in a series of 12 “Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement” virtual events.

“Tennessee consumers of all ages have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of numerous financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Bowling, Assistant Commissioner for TDCI’s Securities Division. “We are proud to participate in Thursday’s ‘The Covid Effect’ livestream event in order to help share important financial information that could make a difference in Tennesseans’ financial futures during the economic recovery.”

“The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness” virtual event will livestream on TDCI’s Facebook page, on Friday, March 26, 2021, at 12:00 p.m. CT/1:00 p.m. ET and will feature the following:

Host: Fred Nahhat, Detroit Public Television

Introduction & Role of State Securities Offices: Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State

Moderator: Donna Lowry, Georgia Public Broadcasting

Three Topic Segments: 1) Unscrambling the Stimulus—Strategies to Keep You from Scratching, 2) Rack ’Em Up—Roadmap Toward Recovery and 3) Creating a Cushion—Takeaways from Troubled Times “At Detroit Public Television we see the great potential in forging a partnership that brings together leaders in state government, public television stations and libraries in communities across the country to educate the public on the timely subject of personal finance,” said Rich Homberg, President and CEO of Detroit Public Television. “With so many families concerned about making ends meet and saving for their retirement, this is an important moment for such a collaboration to step up and carry on this crucial work.”

Michelle Olympiadis, Acting Executive Director of the Investor Protection Trust, said: “Over the past year we have learned many lessons and experienced challenges we could not imagine. The synergy of these partnerships in delivering investor education to everyone as we begin to move out of this pandemic provides an exciting platform for engagement in real time or at your own time.”

“The Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement” is a yearlong series of twelve 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages on the fourth Friday of each month at 1:00 p.m. ET beginning with “The COVID Effect” on March 26, 2021.

The series provides the quality, objective investor and financial information needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions at every age and every stage of life. The Boomers to Zoomers virtual events are interactive and feature timely topics, financial experts, motivational stories and practical information viewers can use immediately to prepare for long-term financial security. Upcoming Boomer to Zoomer virtual event topics include: How to Invest: What’s New and What’s Not; Military Finances; and Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: How to Build Your Nest Egg.

Boomers to Zoomers is part of When I’m 65, a program of the Investor Protection Trust in partnership with Detroit Public Television. When I’m 65 takes a generational look at retirement and focuses on the actions people should take at every age to prepare for a secure retirement. For more information visit, WI65.org.

