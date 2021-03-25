Crowdfunding platforms has taken off as a financing tool for a variety of projects

Flyfundme Logo Flyfundme

L.A., CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thanks to crowdfunding each individual has the possibility of giving, lending or investing directly to project leaders. In a market conveying values such as sharing, transparency and brotherhood, it is interesting to identify what are the motivations of a contributor to adopt investing through crowdfunding.

Crowdfunding gives meaning to financing because it allows investment to be targeted. When the investor contributes via crowdfunding, this amount is intended for a specific project, so the traceability of the investment becomes completely transparent.

Democratizing and encouraging investment are principles of crowdfunding. Today, thanks to this new means of financing, it is now possible for anyone to invest in a project quickly and easily. The contributor will have the choice to invest his savings in a project which offers him attractive compensation and which makes sense. For the gift, a consideration of equivalent value, for the loan an interest rate in the market average and for the capital investment of the promises of achievable growth.

Crowdfunding is an additional possibility for the saver to invest his money. This phenomenon is found more particularly for loan and capital investment financing methods. He is not present for the donation because the principle of this branch is to offer non-financial counterparts. Most often, the contributor becomes an ambassador for the project and communicates around it. Apart from the financial contribution, he can also take part in the project by providing advice, experience and network to the project leader. Actively participating in the growth of a business gives the contributor a sense of belonging to the project.

About Flyfundme:

