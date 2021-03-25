Purpose Investments Inc. Completes Launch of ETF Units for Black Diamond Global Equity Fund and Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is pleased to announce the launch of ETF units (the “Units”) for each of Black Diamond Global Equity Fund and Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund (the “Funds” and each a “Fund”).



Purpose has closed the offering of the initial Units of each of the Funds. The Units of each of the Funds will commence trading on March 25, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the following ticker symbols:

Fund Ticker Symbol Black Diamond Global Equity Fund BDEQ Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund BDOP

The Funds are each alternative mutual funds. Black Diamond Global Equity Fund seeks to provide unitholders with: (i) long-term capital growth, and (ii) current income. The Fund achieves its investment objectives by primarily investing in equity securities of companies anywhere in the world. The Fund may also invest in other types of asset classes and securities that distribute, or may be expected to distribute, income.

Black Diamond Distressed Opportunities Fund seeks to provide unitholders with long-term capital growth. The Fund focuses on distressed investment opportunities and, specifically, securities which appear to be trading below their estimated intrinsic value. The Fund achieves its investment objectives by investing in a broad range of foreign equities, domestic equities and fixed income securities. The Fund may also invest in other types of securities of fixed income securities, including convertible and high-yield bonds and government securities of emerging or other countries.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with more than $11 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

