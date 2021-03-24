2021-03-24 15:15:40.15 $100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold In St. Louis

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
$100,000 Scratchers Ticket Sold In St. Louis

A “$4,000,000 Payout” Scratchers ticket worth $100,000 was recently purchased at On The Run, 5840 S. Lindbergh, in St. Louis. The ticket was purchased by Nicholas Wehrman of St. Louis.

“$4,000,000 Payout” is a $20 Scratchers game with more than $20.7 million in unclaimed prizes, including two top prizes of $4 million and one additional second prize of $100,000.

All Missouri Lottery offices are open for claims of prizes of $600 or more, by appointment only. For more information on claiming a prize, visit MOLottery.com.

