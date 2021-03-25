Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MEDIA ADVISORY: Marine Fisheries Commission to meet virtually on March 31

The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission will meet by web conference on March 31 beginning at 1 p.m.

The public may listen to the meeting by phone or listen and view presentations online.

For to the link and phone number to join the meeting go to the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage.

Members of the public may submit written comments to the commission in two ways:

  1. Online Comments – Public comments will be accepted until noon on Monday, March 29, through an online form available here.
  2. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to March 31, 2021 Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting Comments, P.O Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557. Comments must be received by the division by noon on Monday, March 29.

Public comment will not be accepted during the meeting or through email.

Following the meeting, an audio recording will be posted online.

The commission is scheduled to revisit the sector harvest allocations voted on at the February 2021 commission meeting. In February, the commission selected sector harvest allocations of 70% commercial and 30% recreational for the upcoming Amendment 3 to the Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan. The allocation is similar to the landings split in 2017, the terminal year of the stock assessment on which draft management measures in Amendment 3 are based.

Among the draft management measures, are proposals for quotas for the commercial and recreational southern flounder fisheries, which may be impacted by a change in allocation.

Other sector harvest allocations the commission considered in February included commercial/recreational splits of 70/30, 65/35, 60/30 with a 10% allotment for gigging, 60/40, and 50/50.

For a meeting agenda and other meeting materials, go to the Marine Fisheries Commission Meeting webpage.

