Attend Virtual Public Hearing on Proposed Amendments to Threatened and Endangered Species Rules on April 8

CONTACT: Mike Marchand: (603) 271-2461 Mark Ellingwood: (603) 271-2461 March 24, 2021

Concord, NH – In partnership with the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services (NHDES), the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department (NHFG) will hold a virtual public hearing regarding possible rulemaking affecting the current Threatened and Endangered Species rules on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. This hearing will be conducted by NHDES which is proposing related rule changes within the Alteration of Terrain Program. To learn more about these changes, please visit Public Hearing: Request for Public Comment – Amendments to Alteration of Terrain Rules | NH Department of Environmental Services

This will be a virtual hearing conducted via the WebEx platform.

Password (this should pre-fill, but if needed): AOT-DRAFT-RULES

Join by Phone: +1-415-655-0001

Access Code: 157 921 2028

Contact Tom Taggart at (603) 271-8156 or Thomas.Taggart@des.nh.gov if you have any problems accessing the virtual hearing.

The complete rulemaking notice can be read by visiting https://www.wildlife.state.nh.us/legislative/proposed-rules.html.

The public may submit written comments now through April 15, 2021. Comments can be emailed to comments@wildlife.nh.gov (using the subject line “Comments on Threatened and Endangered Species Rules,” PDF format preferred), mailed to Executive Director, NH Fish and Game Department, 11 Hazen Drive, Concord, NH 03301, or faxed to (603) 271-5829.