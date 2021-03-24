COFACE NORTH AMERICA INSURANCE COMPANY: AM Best affirms Coface’s main operating subsidiaries rating at A (Excellent) with a stable outlook

The rating agency AM Best affirmed on 18th March 2021 the A (Excellent) Insurer Financial Strength – IFS rating of Compagnie française d’assurance pour le commerce extérieur (la Compagnie), Coface North America Insurance Company (CNAIC) and Coface Re. The outlook for these ratings remain “stable

/EIN News/ -- Princeton, New Jersey, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its press release, the agency reminds that this rating reflects Coface’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as “very strong”. This strength is underpinned by a consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level as measured by the Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR) score.

AM Best also acknowledges that despite deteriorated economic conditions, Coface has reported good technical results in 2020 with a net combined ratio at 79.8%.

Last, in its release, the rating agency underscores that this note reflects Coface’s “leading position in the global credit insurance market, which is characterised by high barriers to entry”.

Carine Pichon, Coface SA Chief Finance & Risk Officer, commented:

“This affirmation comes after a year 2020 that has been extraordinary by many aspects. Coface teams’ commitment has allowed us to navigate through this first phase of the sanitary and economic crisis in a satisfactory manner. We continue to relentlessly implement our strategy to improve our agility and our resilience, which are at the heart of our culture.”

Click here to learn more about Coface USA and here for Coface Canada.

Alexa Dankowski Coface North America Insurance Company 609-240-1568 alexa.dankowski@coface.com