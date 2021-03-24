AgraFlora Provides Dial-In Information for Annual General Meeting and Business Update Presentation

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgraFlora Organics International Inc. (“AgraFlora” or the “Company”) (CSE: AGRA) (Frankfurt: PU31) (OTCPK: AGFAF) is pleased to provide the following dial-in information for the Company’s upcoming Annual General Meeting (“AGM” or the “Meeting”) scheduled to be held at 10:00 AM Pacific Daylight Time on March 26, 2021. Shareholders and proxyholders may access the AGM via teleconference by dialing toll-free at 1-800-319-7310, then entering participation code “77783” followed by the pound (“#”) sign. Following the close of the formal part of the Meeting, a business update presentation will be provided by AgraFlora’s new Chief Executive Officer, Ms. Elise Coppens. On the day of the Meeting, copy of the business update presentation will be made available for download on the Company’s website at www.agraflora.ca/investors.



In consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company asks that shareholders and proxyholders attend the AGM via teleconference and not attend the Meeting in person at the address provided on the Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders. Prospective attendees should be advised that, between the date of this news release and the time of the AGM, AgraFlora may take additional precautionary measures in relation to the Meeting in response to new developments either directly or indirectly related to the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, which may not be able to be communicated until the time of the Meeting. As such, the Company encourages shareholders and proxyholders to vote prior to the Meeting.

About AgraFlora Organics International Inc.

AgraFlora Organics International Inc. is a leading cannabis company building shareholder value through the development of revenue generating operating assets in the global cannabis industry. AgraFlora is focused primarily on the Canadian cannabis industry – the world’s most advanced and regulated legal cannabis market. Flagship Canadian assets include: Edibles & Infusions, a fully automated manufacturing facility in Winnipeg, MB for white-label and consumer-branded edibles production; Propagation Services Canada, a large-scale commercial greenhouse in Delta, BC focused on reshaping the Canadian flower market with high-potency, low-cost cannabis; and AAA Heidelberg, a craft-focused cannabis producer in London, ON. In addition, AgraFlora’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmako GmbH, is focused on becoming Europe’s leading distributor of medical cannabis. Farmako currently has active distribution operations in Germany and expects to commence active operations in the United Kingdom in 2021. For more information about AgraFlora, please visit agraflora.ca and its profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations

E: ir@agraflora.ca

T: (800) 783-6056

For French inquiries:

Maricom Inc.

Remy Scalabrini

E: rs@maricom.ca

T: (888) 585-MARI

