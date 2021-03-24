Virtual Plans Display for the 5th Avenue Mill Run Bridge Rehabilitation in Blair County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), in accordance with Governor Tom Wolf’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts, will conduct a virtual plans display to inform the public of the proposed 5th Avenue Mill Run Bridge Rehabilitation in the City of Altoona, Blair County.

The project will include the replacement of the bridge superstructure, repairs to the existing abutments and pier, and minimal approach roadway work.

The virtual display website will be available to view and to leave comments from Wednesday, March 31, 2021 - Wednesday, April 14, 2021. Its purpose is to provide the public an opportunity to review and comment on the proposed project.

To access the project information, please go to www.penndot.gov/district9. From there, click on Public Meetings under District Links on the right-hand side, then choose Blair County and the 5th Avenue Mill Run Bridge project page.

Representatives from PennDOT will answer questions and receive comments through the website or by contacting the project manager listed below. Additionally, anyone with knowledge of historic resources in the project area should view the virtual plans presentation and submit comments through the website or by contacting the project manager.

Pursuant to Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, PennDOT does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, gender, age, or disability. If you feel that you have been denied the benefits of, or participation in a PennDOT program or activity, you may contact the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, Bureau of Equal Opportunity, DBE/Title VI Division at 717-787-5891 or 800-468-4201.

If you require additional information concerning this project or virtual plans display, please contact Jaclyn L. Himmelwright, PennDOT Project Manager, by phone (814) 696-7171 or email jhimmelwri@pa.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tara M. Callahan-Henry – 814-696-7101