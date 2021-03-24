Attorney General Josh Stein Asks for North Carolinians’ Input on Cone Health/Sentara Transaction

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, March 24, 2021

(RALEIGH) Attorney General Josh Stein today asked North Carolinians to share their thoughts about the Cone Health/Sentara transaction. North Carolinians can email their input to ncago@ncdoj.gov no later than April 14, 2021. In the subject line of your email, please include either “Sentara” or “Cone” so that the message can be correctly routed.

“As Attorney General, protecting health care for North Carolinians is one of my top priorities,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “Your input is incredibly helpful to my office as we review this transaction. Please reach out to us and share your thoughts and experiences to help guide our work.”

Cone Health, a nonprofit health care system with locations throughout the Triad and surrounding counties, has notified our office of its intent to form a business combination with Sentara Healthcare, a Virginia-based nonprofit organization that operates hospitals in Virginia and North Carolina. As a result of the transaction, Sentara would gain control of Cone Health.

Under North Carolina law, the Attorney General reviews any transaction in which a charitable corporation – like Cone Health – sells a majority of its assets. Therefore, the Attorney General is reviewing the proposed combination between Cone Health and Sentara.

Our attorneys working on the review will read your comment and may contact you for further information.

