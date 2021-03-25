Five Ways to Honor Veterans on Vietnam War Veterans Day
Veterans Home Care CEO and the sister of a Vietnam War veteran suggests five ways to honor veterans on March 29, Vietnam War Veterans Day
Vietnam veterans need to know they are eligible for a little-known VA benefit to pay for help with daily activities, even if they weren't disabled as a result of their service.”ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 29 is National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
— Bonnie Laiderman
Officially designated in 2017 by then President Donald Trump, the holiday is marked by ceremonies and celebration across the U.S.
Bonnie Laiderman, President of Veterans Home Care, says this holiday is extremely significant as veterans who served in Vietnam often fail to get the proper recognition and adoration from the American public.
“The Vietnam era was one of political controversy. As a result, men and women who served during that time did not always receive the hero’s welcome they deserved. I know. My brother was one of those veterans. That’s why this is so near to my heart.”
Laiderman, and her team at Veterans Home Care, have generated five separate ways individuals can help honor those members of the Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps and Navy who served in Vietnam. These include…
1. Simply call any friend, neighbor or relative that served during the Vietnam era and tell them, “I heard today is the Vietnam War Veterans Day. In honor of veterans like you who served, I wanted to call you and thank you for your service!” Let that spark a conversation so that this veteran knows you appreciate his or her service.
2. Remind a Vietnam veteran that you know that there is a special Vietnam War commemorative lapel pin that he or she is eligible to have.
3. If you’re on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media, post a thank you message mentioning a Vietnam veteran that you know. Remind your Facebook friends about Vietnam Veterans Day. Or hit “share” and post this article to your Facebook page, and add your own comment thanking a Vietnam veteran that you know.
4. If you know a Vietnam veteran in need of home care but can’t afford it, tell him or her about the VA’s Aid and Attendance pension. This is a little-known benefit for war-time veterans who do not have a service-related injury but may qualify for the benefit if they meet certain medical and financial requirements. The veteran must have served a minimum of 90 days active duty and one day during wartime with an honorable or general discharge. To be eligible, Vietnam era veterans must have served from August 5, 1964, to May 7, 1975. For veterans who served overseas in Vietnam, the dates are February 28, 1961, to May 7, 1975.
5. Visit the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall or donate $10 or more to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, the non-profit organization that built the Vietnam Veterans Memorial (the Wall) in Washington D.C. The Wall lists more than 58,000 names of those who died while serving their country.
Laiderman says with everyone’s help, funding will enable the traveling Wall replica to crisscross the country. A travel schedule of the Wall replica is available online at VVMF.org. A full size replica of this wall is located in Perryville, Missouri. Those in the D.C. area, Missouri or near the traveling Wall exhibit, can pay their respects to the heroes of Vietnam.
