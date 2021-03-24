» News » 2021 » Missouri State Parks Holds Virtual Missouri Trails...

Missouri State Parks Holds Virtual Missouri Trails Advisory Board Meeting on April 10

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MARCH 24, 2021 – Missouri State Parks will hold its biannual Missouri Trails Advisory Board Meeting Saturday, April 10. The meeting begins at 10 a.m. and is open to the public.

Due to continuing concerns regarding COVID-19, this board meeting will be held virtually. To receive instructions on how to join the WebEx meeting, please email your request to mspgrants@dnr.mo.gov by April 9. Another option is to wait until April 10 and call 650-479-3207, entering the meeting access code 133 611 6151 when prompted. The meeting host will give you further instructions for participation when the meeting begins.

The agenda includes a discussion of the 2021 Recreational Trails Program (RPT) grant application and recommendations from the board on selected 2021 RTP grant recipients.

The Missouri Trails Advisory Board consists of nine voting members appointed by the Missouri State Parks director. New board member appointments are based on experience with trail construction and use, community involvement, trail user group participation, ability to represent other trail users, adequate time to devote to board-related duties and Americans with Disabilities Act knowledge and experience.

If you have any questions, please call 573-751-0848.

