New Event Series from Arabella Advisors Explores the Future of the Social Sector

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arabella Advisors has launched a series of virtual convenings, conversations, and publications focused on the future of the social sector and philanthropy’s role in it. The series is based on the following premise: Over the past year, the world has changed. Every industry has been disrupted, democracy has been challenged in unprecedented ways, centuries of racial injustice have been brought into new focus, and we all have had to relearn how to connect. In the wake of these disruptions, we have a chance to turn a corner, and if philanthropy can learn the right lessons, it has a unique opportunity to redefine itself, strengthen the social sector in which it operates, and help to create a better future.

To identify and explore the lessons philanthropy and the broader social sector should take from the past year, the Arabella Advisors team is bringing together leaders from an array of backgrounds and perspectives. Along with Arabella’s own leaders, they will explore topics including:

What comes next for philanthropy in the wake of 2020’s society-wide displacements

Potential pathways and approaches for building racial equity and achieving social justice

The proper role of philanthropy in relation to government, and vice versa

How philanthropy can go well beyond traditional grant making to increase equity and help build an economy for all

The potential—and need—to renew and reinvigorate the social contract

“To meet this moment philanthropy needs to overhaul its operating paradigm,” says Arabella Advisors Senior Managing Director Gwen Walden. “Going forward, we need to deploy more resources, more effectively, in more ways—to correct for centuries-old inequities even as we build for a new and better future. The necessary changes won’t be easy, but the opportunities are immense, and the time is now.”

The “Future of the Social Sector” series builds upon work that Walden and others at Arabella Advisors have been involved in for years. Since 2005, Arabella been providing advice and implementation support to many of the nation’s most respected philanthropic organizations, foundations, corporations, and families. The company also provides guidance to impact investors and operational support services to a wide range of nonprofit organizations and projects. As such, it has a unique perspective that extends across the philanthropic sector and beyond.

