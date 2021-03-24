Steve Zabel and Kyle Bellnap Join Idaho First Bank Team

/EIN News/ -- BOISE, Idaho, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Idaho First Bank (the “Bank”) (OTC: IDFB) announced today that Steve Zabel will be joining the team as Senior Vice President (SVP), Area Market Leader (AML) for the Boise market. His role will incorporate leadership and management of all Boise market responsibilities including lending and branch strategy, operations and market expansion.



Steve Zabel began his banking career with the Bank in 2006 when CEO Greg Lovell recognized his talent in the industry. After leaving for a short amount of time to gain experience within a larger financial institution, Steve felt the time was right to take his now expanded banking and credit knowledge one step further while returning to his community banking roots. As a long-term resident of Idaho, Steve is an active member in the community and has served board member roles with the BSU Alumni Association and Alzheimer’s Association.

"I'm excited to have the opportunity to build on the momentum that IFB has seen over these past couple of years. With a team like the one in the Boise market to work alongside, I’m looking forward to being part of the growth, expansion and continued success that Idaho First Bank has been experiencing," stated Steve Zabel, SVP, Boise Area Market Leader of Idaho First Bank.

As a continued move to expand throughout the market with the best talent, Idaho First Bank is excited to bring Kyle Bellnap on board as Vice President (VP), Commercial Relationship Manager. Kyle will serve as an active business leader and advisor for the lending and cash management departments and will be responsible for cultivating financial relationships and supporting the business leaders. Kyle previously founded and managed his own loan production office from the ground up, specializing in construction loans along with commercial and industrial lending.

“We’re very excited to welcome back Steve Zabel and introduce Kyle Bellnap to our growing branch in Boise,” stated Todd Cooper, President of Idaho First Bank. “Their background, expertise, and active community involvement make them the perfect fit to lead and grow our lending and cash management teams by serving the small businesses that make the Boise community so great.”

About Idaho First Bank

