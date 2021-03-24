Beer Institute Releases February 2021 Domestic Tax Paid Estimate

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Beer Institute published an unofficial estimate of domestic tax paid shipments by beer brewers for February 2021:

The February 2021 estimate is 11,625,000 barrels, an increase of 2.6% compared to February 2020 removals of 11,325,000.

The Beer Institute will continue to revise its 2020 estimates as the TTB continues to update its data.

Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2019 2020 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,433,513 12,423,000 -0.1% -10,513 February 11,430,829 11,325,000 -0.9% -105,829 March 14,512,347 14,533,000 0.1% 20,653 April 14,233,050 13,437,000 -5.6% -796,050 May 15,224,619 13,774,000 -9.5% -1,450,619 June 15,878,059 16,216,000 2.1% 337,941 July 14,885,484 15,385,000 3.4% 499,516 August 14,369,816 15,045,000 4.7% 675,184 September 14,851,541 15,603,000 5.1% 751,459 October 13,200,028 13,521,000 2.4% 320,972 November 12,421,000 12,640,000 1.8% 219,000 December 13,825,000 13,800,000 -0.2% -25,000 YTD 167,265,286 167,702,000 0.3% 436,714 Domestic Tax Paid - TTB (31 Gallon Barrels) Month 2020 2021 Percent Change Volume Change January 12,423,000 12,725,000 2.4% 302,000 February 11,325,000 11,625,000 2.6% 300,000 YTD 23,748,000 24,350,000 2.5% 602,000

The March 2021 domestic tax paid estimate is scheduled to be released on April 21, 2021.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2.1 million jobs and provides more than $328 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.

Alex Davidson Beer Institute 2027372337 adavidson@beerinstitute.org