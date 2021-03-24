Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Tyson Foods, Clover Health Investments, bluebird bio, and EHang and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN), Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW), bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE), and EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN)

Class Period: March 13, 2020 to December 15, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 5, 2021

On December 15, 2020, New York City Comptroller Scott M. Stringer (“Comptroller Stringer”) called on the SEC to open an investigation into Tyson. In his letter to the SEC, Comptroller Stringer described Tyson’s various failures to carry out its stated coronavirus protection policies.

On this news, the price of Tyson shares fell $1.78 per share, or 2.5%, to close at $68.25 per share on December 15, 2020.

The complaint, filed on February 2, 2021, alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Tyson knew, or should have known, that the highly contagious coronavirus was spreading throughout the globe; (2) Tyson did not in fact have sufficient safety protocols to protect its employees in its facilities; (3) as a result, Tyson employees contracted and spread the coronavirus within the facilities; (4) as a result of the foregoing, Tyson would face negative impact to its production, including complete shutdowns of certain facilities; (5) due to the failure to protect its employees, Tyson would suffer financial harm related to its lowered production; and (6) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV, CLOVW)

Class Period: Securities purchased between October 6, 2020 to February 4, 2021 and/or pursuant or traceable to the Company’s registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the December 2020 Merger.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 6, 2021

Clover Health provides healthcare insurance services and purports to use proprietary technology to collect, structure, and analyze health and behavioral data.

On January 7, 2021, Clover merged with SPAC Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III and Clover’s common shares began trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CLOV,” closing at $15.90 per share, and on January 11, Clover’s redeemable warrants began trading on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “CLOVW,” closing at $3.36 per warrant.

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report stating that prior to the merger, Clover has been under active investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice for issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals. Clover did not reveal that it was under active investigation by the DOJ.

On this news, shares of Clover common shares (CLOV) plummeted from their February 3, 2021 closing price of $13.95 per share to close at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021, and Clover warrants (CLOVW) fell $0.18 per warrant, to close at $3.39 per warrant on February 4, 2021.

The complaint, filed on February 5, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Clover was the recipient of a Civil Investigative Demand from the DOJ; (ii) much of Clover’s sales are driven by a major related party deal that Clover not only failed to disclose but took active steps to conceal; (iii) Clover’s subsidiary Seek Insurance failed to disclose its relationship with Clover and misled consumers as to its purported independence; (iv) Clover’s software was in fact rudimentary; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLUE)

Class Period: May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 13, 2021

Bluebird is a biotechnology company that engages in researching, developing, and commercializing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. The Company’s gene therapy programs include, among others, LentiGlobin (bb1111) for the treatment of sickle cell disease (“SCD”).

In May 2020, in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, bluebird announced that the Company expected to submit a U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021.

On November 4, 2020, bluebird disclosed that it would no longer apply for FDA approval of its LentiGlobin product as a treatment for SCD in the second half of 2021 as expected. Instead, citing “feedback” from the FDA requiring the Company to provide additional data “to demonstrate drug product comparability” for LentiGlobin for SCD, “alongside COVID-19 related shifts and contract manufacturing organization COVID-19 impacts,” bluebird adjusted its submission timing to late 2022.

On this news, bluebird’s stock price fell $9.72 per share, or 16.6%, to close at $48.83 per share on November 5, 2020.

The complaint, filed on February 12, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) data supporting bluebird’s BLA submission for LentiGlobin for SCD was insufficient to demonstrate drug product comparability; (ii) defendants downplayed the foreseeable impact of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, particularly with respect to manufacturing; (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, it was foreseeable that the Company would not submit the BLA for LentiGlobin for SCD in the second half of 2021; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)

Class Period: December 12, 2019 to February 16, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: April 19, 2021

On February 16, 2021, analyst Wolfpack Research published a scathing report entitled “EHang: A Stock Promotion Destined to Crash and Burn.” In this report, Wolfpack Research wrote that EHang is “an elaborate stock promotion, built on largely fabricated revenues based on sham sales contracts with a customer [Shanghai Kunxiang Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (“Kunxiang”)] who appears to us to be more interested in helping inflate the value of its investment in EH . . . than about buying its products.” Wolfpack Research wrote that it had “gathered extensive evidence” to support its report, “including behind-the-scenes photographs, recorded phone calls, and videos of on-site visits to EH’s various facilities . . . .” Wolfpack Research also noted that “in just 14 months as a publicly traded company, EH’s PR team has put out 50 press releases . . . . However, EH’s constant stream of press releases are easily proven untrue.” Finally, Wolfpack Research wrote that it “obtained Chinese court records which show that EH’s ADRs may already be in serious jeopardy due to legal issues in China.”

On this news, the price of EHang’s ADS fell from its February 12, 2021 close of $124.09 to a February 16, 2021 close of $46.30 per share, a one day drop of $77.79 per share or approximately 62.7%.

The complaint, filed on February 17, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company’s purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; (ii) its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; (iii) EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; (iv) the Company’s manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

