Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 843 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,546 in the last 365 days.

Proactive news headlines including Clean Seed Capital Group, Plurilock Security, Dalrada Financial and Revive Therapeutics

Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in the US and Canada, has covered the following companies:

/EIN News/ -- New York, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies  Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTCMKTS:CLGUF) names entrepreneur and CEO of Victory Square Technologies as strategic advisor click here
  • Clean Seed Capital Group Ltd (CVE:CSX) (OTCMKTS:CLGPF)to break ground on new operations and assembly facility in Saskatchewan click here
  • Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) completes transitioning to its new state-of-the-art cloud infrastructure click here
  • Australis Capital Inc (CSE:AUSA) (OTC:AUSAF) (FRA:AC4) completes first phase of Green Therapeutics acquisition with cannabis subsidiary purchase click here
  • American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) achieves notable milestones in the development of its lithium-ion battery recycling pilot plant in Nevada click here
  • Dalrada Financial Corp (OTCQB:DFCO) appoints new executive vice president of sales and business development click here
  • The Parent Company Holding Corp (NEO:GRAM.U) (OTCQX:GRAMF) (OTCPINK:GRMWF) launches Fun Uncle Cruises full gram vape cartridges click here
  • PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1) teams up with celebrity chef Anne Thornton on new plant-based meal initiative click here
  • Revive Therapeutics Ltd (CSE:RVV) (OTCMKTS:RVVTF) (FRA:31R) on track to meet planned patient enrollment for its Phase 3 Bucillamine coronavirus trial in second quarter click here
  • Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) 4Q revenue surges 121% to $1.4M as accretive acquisitions pay off click here
  • ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1)  says May Pang offering her personal collection of John Lennon's 'Lost Weekend' photographs to NFT collector market click here
  • Lexaria technology Corp (NASDAQ:LEXX) (CSE:LXX) generates positive stability testing for ready-to-drink CBD beverages click here
  • Willow Biosciences Inc (TSE:WLLW) (OTCQX:CANSF) on track to commercialize ultra-pure cannabinoids in 2021 with over C$47M in the bank click here
  • Roth Capital Partners boosts target price for Energy Fuels to $6.50 from $2.50, repeats 'Buy' following the company's recent 2020 results click here
  • Bragg Gaming Group Inc (TSX:BRAG) (OTCMKTS:BRGGF) (FRA:SL4A) appoints Richard Carter as new CEO click here
  • Empower Clinics Inc (CSE:CBDT) (FRA:8EC) (OTCQB:EPWCF) submits bids to provide coronavirus tests for 50,000 federal employees through KAI Medical Laboratory click here
  • WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) offers "unique medical cannabis strategy", says broker Canaccord, which kicks off coverage click here
  • Airnow Data points to continued strength of apps amid US March Madness basketball tournament click here


 

 About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Proactive news headlines including Clean Seed Capital Group, Plurilock Security, Dalrada Financial and Revive Therapeutics

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.