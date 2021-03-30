Avatar Airlines gets overwhelming response to Pilot Investor program

Ours vs Theirs 747-400 cockpit Our Queen of the Sky

Avatar is now hiring the crème de la crème of the worlds most experienced pilots to fly the Queen of the Sky

Surprisingly, it’s not the investment but Avatar’s heightened flight requirements which are the most difficult to fulfill” — Barry Michaels, Founder & CEO

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avatar an ultra low fare startup airline plans to exclusively operate the Boeing 747-400 affectionately known as the Queen of the Sky. Its plans are a domestic-only operation (including Hawaii), extending to destinations in the Caribbean and Mexico later on. No long-haul flights over about 6 hours in the plan while most crews will return to base that evening.

Avatar Airlines is looking to hire the crème de la crème of the world’s most experienced commercial airline pilots to fly their queen. It is currently interviewing pilots who are B747-400 Type Rated with a minimum of 10,000 total flight hours for Captain positions. This position requires a USA FAA issued Airline Transport Pilot certificate, Class I Medical certificate, and legal status to work in the USA (citizen, work visa, etc). Those with other 121 experience would be considered for co-Pilot positions.

Those who meet the above requirements will also be required to invest in Avatar’s private equity offering and (see definition below). The minimum investment is $75,000 (recommended at $150,000) and seniority is based on the date which investment funds are received.

While their priority number will be based on receipt of investment funds, the actual hire date will be subject to passing the interview process, medical exam and simulator check ride. The pilot/investor candidate “must” also meet the SEC requirements of an accredited investor.

Although Avatar continues to receive hundreds of applicants, few meet all the requirements. “Surprisingly, it’s not the investment but Avatar’s heightened flight requirements that are the most difficult to fulfill” says Barry Michaels Avatar’s Founder & CEO. Those who are able to meet Avatar’s strict flight requirements are usually in their late 50’s or early 60’s with little time left to fly based on the current age restrictions.

If you’re a pilot and believe you meet Avatar’s strict requirements please visit avatarairlines.com/our-flight-deck and fill out the form requesting a preliminary interview. The Avatar flight department will then schedule an video interview on Zoom to get acquainted and answer any questions you might have.

