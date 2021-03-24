Students, Teachers and Parents Release Stunning Gun Violence Video on Song fi
District of Columbia school system, students and Stevie Marco's Rasta Rock Opera send a clear message to Congress with edgy video.
It's all come to a head. the Pandemic, Black Lives Matter and the Me Too Movement. Now its it time for Gun Violence to be taken on by Congress or the American People will lose faith in Government.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Here we go again, more shootings, more people killed going about their normal lives by gun violence with a horrible pattern running wild in America. Since the Sandy Hook Massacre over 8 years ago nothing has changed with 7 mass shootings occurring in the United States of America in the past 7 days with the most recent happening in a Colorado Supermarket. The talking heads and politicians have done nothing to solve the problem. The attached video will. We have had enough and the students, teachers, protectors and the arts now offer this video from the people and all news agencies are free to publish it. Let's rise up!!!!!
— Stevie Marco
No More Performed by The Rasta Rock Opera