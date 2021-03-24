The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Arizona Endorses The Steinberg Law Group as the Best Mesothelioma Law Firm
The Steinberg Law Group has the experiences, resources and results to obtain the maximum financial compensation for veterans
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Arizona is dedicated to providing the best possible legal and medical assistance to those stricken with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer.
The Mesothelioma Options Help Center of Arizona has endorsed The Steinberg Law Group because of their vast experience in handling mesothelioma and other asbestos-related cases over the past decades. With offices in New York, California and Texas, The Steinberg Law Group has a national footprint that helps win the best possible financial compensation for clients.
Typically, asbestos exposure will have occurred sometime between the 1950s and the 1980s. Some of the most prevalent professions that encountered large quantities of asbestos include power plant workers, maritime workers, industrial workers, plumbers, pipefitters, electricians, mechanics, machinists, miners, railroad workers and construction workers, to name a few. Since the latency period for mesothelioma patients is approximately 40 years, most people diagnosed with mesothelioma or asbestos-related lung cancer in 2020 were exposed decades ago.
Arizona contains over one hundred naturally occurring asbestos sites, which helps explain why thousands of tons of the poisonous mineral have been extracted from Arizona mines since the early 1900s. The highest concentrations of the mineral can be found in northern Gila County in Salt River Canyon, where natural chrysotile asbestos deposits were first discovered in 1872. Although all asbestos mining in the region ceased operations in 1982, thousands of miners were exposed to extremely harmful levels of the mineral for a number of years.
Known jobsites, companies and locations with asbestos exposure in Arizona include, but are not limited to, Apache Mine, Pine Top Mine, Salt River Mine, Bear Canyon Mine, Great View Mines, Rek Towne Mine, Abril Mine, Kyle Asbestos Mines, Bass Mine, Dome Rock Mountains Mine, Hance Mine, Phillips Asbestos Mine, Roadside Mines, Solomon’s Mines, Mystery Claim, Chiricahua Claim, Sorsen Asbestos Prospect, Stansbury Asbestos Prospect, Cemetery Ridge, Putman Wash, Empire No. 2 Shaft, Jaquays Mining Corporation, Arthur Enders Company, Chemical Sales Corporation, Metate Asbestos Corporation, Sorsen Asbestos Corporation, American Fiber Company, Ancha Asbestos Company, Western Chemical Company, O.W. Gurthrie Corporation, American Asbestos Cement Corporation, Ari-Zonolite and the Emergency Procurement Services Materials Branch.
For the best possible medical treatment for mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 so a member of The Steinberg Law Group can determine which hospital/doctor in our network is most convenient for you.
States with the highest incidence of mesothelioma include Oregon, Washington, Louisiana, Minnesota, North Dakota, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine and Connecticut, Florida, Texas and California. For more information about mesothelioma and asbestos-related lung cancer, call (888) 891-2200 or visit www.mesotheliomaoptions.com/contact/ now.
