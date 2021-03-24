HAWAI‘I COVID-19 JOINT INFORMATION CENTER DAILY NEWS DIGEST March 23, 2021

Department of Health:

Daily and Weekly Preliminary Vaccine Administration Updates

41 New COVID-19 Cases Reported Today.

This report includes cases up until Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Full data is posted on the State COVID-19 dashboard and on the DOH Disease Outbreak & Control Division website daily: hawaiicovid19.com/dashboard.

Hawai‘i COVID-19 Counts as of 11:59 p.m. March 21, 2021

Island of Diagnosis New Cases Reported since 2/28/2020 (including new cases) O‘ahu 28 22,638 Hawai‘i 1 2,385 Maui 8 2,637 Kaua‘i 0 187 Moloka‘i 0 33 Lānaʻi 1 110 HI residents diagnosed outside of HI 3 902 Total Cases 41 28,892 Deaths 0 454

Hospitalizations as of 8:30 a.m. on 3/19/21 – Hawai‘i-0, Maui 18, O‘ahu-12, Kauaʻi-0

Vaccination Clinic Opens in Mililani DOH has partnered with Times Pharmacy to offer Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Thursday through April 15, 2021 at a vaccination clinic in Mililani. The single-dose vaccinations are available to anyone currently eligible for the vaccine, which now includes people 65 and older, essential workers at hotels, restaurants, and bars, as well as people being treated with dialysis, chemotherapy, or other infusion therapy, or oxygen for severe respiratory conditions. The clinic will be at Mililani Town Association Recreation Center #5, and opens from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. There will be up to 500 appointments available per day. You can schedule your appointments here: https://hipaa.jotform.com/210767457890164.

New Service for Kūpuna Simplifies COVID-19 Vaccination Registration Process A new service has been launched to aid kūpuna trying to register for the COVID-19 vaccine. The “kupuna call center” is now open seven days a week from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Trained specialists are standing by to help kūpuna navigate the registration process, secure an appointment, and help arrange for transportation if needed. DOH Director Dr. Elizabeth Char said, “DOH alone cannot implement all of the different aspects of the state’s multi-faceted vaccination plan. The best ideas are coming from our community partners. We are grateful for those who are deeply committed to kūpuna, who recognized their needs, and found a solution to fill this need.”

The number to call to access the “kupuna call center” is 2-1-1. You can view more here:

https://governor.hawaii.gov/newsroom/doh-news-release-new-service-for-kupuna-simplifies-covid-19-vaccination-registration-process-capable-of-more-than-1000-calls-per-day/

Department of Public Safety : Statewide Inmate Testing Continues COVID-19 testing is continuously being conducted statewide at all facilities. The Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC) reports one (1) additional positive inmate case and three (3) more inmate recoveries. The total active positive inmate cases drop to three (3) and the number of recovered inmates increased to 86. There is one (1) MCCC inmate in the hospital.

Although there are no active cases in any other facilities, mass testing continues with DOH assistance. The O‘ahu Community Correctional center reports one (1) negative inmate test result. For more information on PSD’s planning and response efforts to COVID-19: http://dps.hawaii.gov/blog/2020/03/17/coronavirus-covid-19-information-and-resources/.

Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority : 18,130 Passengers Arrive on Monday Yesterday, a total of 18,130 people arrived in Hawai‘i from out of state. A total 11,383 people indicated they came to Hawai‘i for vacation. There were also 2,794 returning residents. The trans-Pacific passenger arrival data is derived from data provided by the Safe Travels digital system.

To view more: https://www.hawaiitourismauthority.org/covid-19-updates/trans-pacific-passenger-arrivals/

Helpful Resources

