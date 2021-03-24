Diversity Leadership Alliance to Host Uncomfortable Conversations Needed to Spark Change for Women’s History Month

Dr.Velma Trayham, Tram Mai, Monica Villalobos, Rose "Liz" Bacus

Dr. Velma Trayham to Join Hispanic Chamber of Commerce CEO Monica Villalobos, Government Engineer Rose “Liz” Bacus and Journalist Tram Mai

In our current social and economic environment, women are facing some of highest numbers of unemployment and underrepresentation in recent history” — Dr. Velma Trayham

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of Women’s History Month and in the wake of ongoing violence against women, four local leaders are coming together for “Crowning the Empowered Woman: Reimagining Global Sisterhood” on March 25 from 9 to 11 a.m. MST.

The free virtual event is sponsored by the Diversity Leadership Alliance and will feature a conversation with Dr. Velma Trayham, CEO of ThinkZILLA Consulting Group and the founder of the Millionaire Mastermind Academy, Monica Villalobos, CEO of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, Rose “Liz” Bacus, a former U.S. Navy engineer who is now a federal government engineer in the private sector, and Tram Mai, 12 News anchor.

The roundtable will cover uncomfortable conversations to ignite change, including deep-rooted systems of inequity and lessons learned from real-world experiences.

"In our current social and economic environment, women are facing some of highest numbers of unemployment and underrepresentation in recent history, not to mention the horrifying events of Atlanta in the past week," said Dr. Trayham. “As a group, we will come together to identify how we learned to shift paradigms, minimize the tendency to judge and stereotype others, and find growth through challenge.”

As part of Women’s History Month, the Diversity Leadership Alliance aims to share an open conversation among diverse women from all walks of life and experiences, with the goal of recognizing, examining and dismantling the boxes in which people put themselves and others. Panelists will also explore the power of mentors, allies and co-conspirators to create action, opportunity, and the capacity for gender equity and acceptance.

To register for the free event, please visit https://asu.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZwpdOutpzkiGtfuraCRXxEp41L8zUmYvsiL

“When women come together to stand up and stand for each other, there is truly nothing we cannot do. We look forward to sharing our insights on creating community, having those uncomfortable conversations and rising above the things that can weigh us down if we let them,” Trayham added. “While these discussions can be challenging, they are also incredibly enlightening and empowering.”