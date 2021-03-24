Alton P. Hobbs Jr. Discusses How Your Business Can Become More Eco-Friendly
Alton P. Hobbs Jr. recently discussed how you can help your business become more eco-friendly.ATLANTA, GA, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Going green is far more than a trend. It's protecting the environment for ourselves and for future generations. Alton P. Hobbs Jr. is an expert on green business tactics and has been delivering water, energy, and environmental consulting solutions to businesses for decades. He recently offered several simple tips for helping your business become more eco-friendly.
"Making your business more eco-friendly doesn't have to involve major changes," Alton P. Hobbs Jr. said. "A few simple changes can drastically reduce your business' carbon footprint and even improve profits."
Hobbs explained that one of the easiest ways to become more environmentally-friendly is to allow your team to work in a remote environment. Even having just a few work-from-home days per month can greatly reduce the environmental harms caused by driving to and from work and more. Global Workplace Analytics released a study stating that national savings would be roughly $700 billion per year if people worked from home half of the time.
"Every business should have an established recycling system that all employees use and understand," Alton P. Hobbs Jr. added. "Recycling bins should be located throughout the office and easy to locate at all times."
Hobbs explained that making recycling bins more accessible than trash cans will encourage everyone to think twice before throwing anything in the trash can. Similarly, an eco-friendly business should opt for recyclable materials whenever possible. From packaging to office supplies, there are countless items in the office that can be replaced with recyclable ones.
"Searching for alternative energy sources can help protect the environment and save your business money," Alton P. Hobbs Jr. said. "Solar also isn't the only option. Energy can be used from nearby wind turbines and geothermal energy is an option too."
Hobbs explained that many business owners refrain from switching to other energy sources, because it sounds like a costly change. However, many states, regional, and local loans and grants are available to encourage businesses to make such upgrades. Simply looking for these initiatives could save your business big money on the switch. Using alternative energy sources will also result in less spending on electricity, making this a major win-win for your business and the environment.
Alton P. Hobbs Jr. finished by explaining that being an eco-friendly business often comes down to making wise, well-informed decisions. Partner with businesses that share your same environmental views, choose products that are sustainable and consider the environment in every business decision you make.
Caroline Hunter
Web Presence, LLC
email us here