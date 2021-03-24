PSD Announces Rescheduled 3-15-2021 Meeting of the VT NDCAP

The Vermont Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel (VT NDCAP) will hold its first meeting of 2021 on Monday evening, April 12, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:45 PM. This meeting was to have been held on March 15, but was rescheduled due to webcast platform issues outside of the State of Vermont’s control. NorthStar and Vermont state agencies will present highlights of recent Vermont Yankee (VY) decommissioning activities. Additionally, the Panel’s newly formed Federal Nuclear Waste Policy Committee will discuss progress on its first meetings and will take questions and feedback. In accordance with changes to Vermont Open Meeting Law in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted as a Microsoft Teams webcast and teleconference.

For more information about the meeting, including a link to the meeting, agenda, and presentation materials, please see the Press Release document regarding the 4-12-2021 meeting or visit the Department's Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel webpage.