Gov. Wolf Signs Five Bills Including Package to Streamline Appointments for District Attorney Vacancies

Governor Tom Wolf signed five bills, including a package of three bills bringing consistency to the rules of succession when a vacancy occurs in the office of a county district attorney.

“The legislation signed today will bring needed clarity and transparency to county government appointments,” said Gov. Wolf. “By ensuring vacancies are filled in an appropriate manner the offices are able to provide quality services to the individuals they serve.”

Senate Bills 84, 85, and 86 ensure that in the event of a district attorney vacancy the first district attorney will be appointed or the judges of the county court of pleas shall fill the vacancy by appointment.

For more information on the bills, here: • Senate Bill 84 • Senate Bill 85 • Senate Bill 86

Additional bills signed into law today are House Bill 157 and House Bill 11.

