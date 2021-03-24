Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 851 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,513 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Credits Feb. 24 order to providers for move from 30th to 17th in nation for first dose vaccinations

Governor Tom Wolf announced that one month after ordering providers to administer 80% of vaccine does within 7 days of receipt Pennsylvania is ranked 17th in the nation for the percent of people who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. (Source: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention). The state ranked 30th one month ago. Vaccination data reveals more than 3 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 1.5 million are fully vaccinated.

“This is tremendous progress.” Gov Wolf said. “I’m proud of everyone who has a part in this huge team effort to get Pennsylvanians vaccinated. And I offer my thanks for your continued dedication to moving our vaccination plan forward.”

Today’s vaccine data:

People vaccinated as of March 24

  • 3,026,180 people vaccinated
  • 1,592,188 people fully vaccinated
  • 1,433,992 people partially vaccinated

Vaccines administered as of March 24

  • 4,510,213 vaccines administered

Compared to similar states, Pennsylvania is leading the pack in percent of people who have received at least one dose:

PA: 27%

NY: 27%

IL: 26%

NC: 25%

CA: 26%

OH: 25%

MI: 25%

FL: 24%

TX: 22%

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Credits Feb. 24 order to providers for move from 30th to 17th in nation for first dose vaccinations

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.