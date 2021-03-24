Savage and Union Pacific Collaborating to Build and Operate Idaho’s First Intermodal Rail Terminal in Pocatello

Terminal’s rail access improves export economics for Idaho producers and shippers

/EIN News/ -- POCATELLO, Idaho, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Savage will immediately begin construction of Idaho’s first intermodal rail terminal in Pocatello, ID. The Savage Railport – Southern Idaho will benefit Idaho farmers and families by improving the economics of exporting containerized hay and other agricultural commodities, providing faster access to Asia and other world markets. Savage has entered into an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad to construct and operate the terminal at Union Pacific’s rail yard in Pocatello, ID. The terminal is expected to be operational by mid-year 2021.

“Idaho's agricultural and business communities need dependable transportation to get product into global markets,” said Idaho Governor Brad Little. “Transportation infrastructure projects like this rail terminal in Pocatello can create opportunities for Idaho businesses to grow and can help ​support export prospects for more agriculture producers.”

“We’re excited to serve Idaho producers and shippers with intermodal export service,” said Kirk Aubry, Savage President and CEO. “The ability to ship containers out of Idaho directly to the Pacific Northwest by rail will open up supply chains and allow more Idaho businesses to access global markets.”

Savage teams will place loaded containers onto railcars at the Pocatello terminal that will be transported by Union Pacific to the Northwest Seaport Alliance ports in Tacoma and Seattle, Washington. Utilizing a direct rail connection will be more efficient, cost-effective and environmentally friendly than trucking products across multiple states.

“This new business is uniquely focused on Idaho shippers’ needs and the global economic impact Pacific Northwest exports have around the world,” said Kari Kirchhoefer, Union Pacific Vice President – Marketing and Sales Premium. “Union Pacific’s unique collaboration with Savage uses intermodal containers heading to the Northwest ports. This partnership makes the most of the container’s round trip and saves truck drayage costs for Idaho shippers by providing a direct rail option.”

“We’re excited that Savage chose Pocatello for their intermodal facility,” said Mayor Brian Blad. “With the new facility, goods from businesses across Idaho will have an easier time getting to markets overseas.”

“As one of the top agricultural export gateways in North America, the Northwest Seaport Alliance congratulates Savage, Union Pacific Railroad, the city of Pocatello and the State of Idaho for partnering on this innovative project to support U.S. farmers and agricultural exports,” said Commissioner Dick Marzano, Northwest Seaport Alliance Co-Chair. “The new service will help lower export costs and increase volumes through our gateway. The Northwest Seaport Alliance looks forward to the successful launch of this new initiative.”

For business opportunities at the railport, please contact Brig Skoy, Savage Director of Business Development, at brigskoy@savageservices.com or 801-944-6535.

About Savage

Celebrating 75 years in business, Savage is a global supply chain company with nearly 4,500 Team Members in over 200 locations. The Company’s work in transportation, logistics, materials handling and other industrial services enables its Customers and Partners to Feed the World, Power Our Lives, and Sustain the Planet. Learn more at www.savageservices.com/savage-companies.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) delivers the goods families and businesses use every day with safe, reliable and efficient service. Operating in 23 western states, the company connects its customers and communities to the global economy. Trains are the most environmentally responsible way to move freight, helping Union Pacific protect future generations. More information about Union Pacific is available at www.up.com.



