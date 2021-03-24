Gold’n Futures appoints veteran mining executive Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer and strengthens its Board of Directors with the addition of Walter Hanych, P. Geo.

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GOLD’N FUTURES MINERAL CORP. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M), (OTC: GFTRF) (the "Company” or “Gold’n Futures”), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Stephen Wilkinson as Chief Executive Officer. Theo Van Der Linde has resigned from his position as Interim CEO and the Company thanks him for his contribution to the Company and wishes him the best in his future endeavours.



Mr. Wilkinson M.Sc. (Geology), B.Sc. (Geology), MBA, is a senior mining executive with more than 40 years of related experience, having acted as president of numerous resource companies and Flow Through Investment Funds, corporate director, research analyst, and business consultant.

Mr. Wilkinson previously was President and Chief Executive Officer of both Blue Star Gold Corp. and Falcon Gold Corp. and currently sits on the board of directors of Portofino Resources Inc. From September 2001 to June 2014, Mr. Wilkinson was a director, President and CEO of ValGold Resources Ltd.

Prior to June 2014, Mr. Wilkinson was the Chairman of the board of directors and a director of each of Centurion Minerals Ltd., NovaDx Ventures Ltd. and of HMZ Metals Inc. - an international mining and smelting company. Mr. Wilkinson was also a director of Pacific Stratus Energy Limited, a TSX listed oil and gas producer.

Mr. Wilkinson has extensive experience in flow through investment fund management acting as President, CEO and director of the Contrarian Resource Funds from 2000 to 2003 and the Canadian Small Cap Resource Funds from 2004 to 2006.

Mr. Wilkinson was a founding director of Colombia Gold Corp. and sat as an independent director of Bolivar Gold Corp. and Coalcorp. In addition, he had advised the management and board of Garson Gold Corp. during its takeover by Alexis Minerals Corporation in 2010.

Mr. Wilkinson was President and Chief Executive Officer and a director of Northern Orion Explorations Ltd. from 1999 to 2002, and from 1996 to 1999 he was the Vancouver-based mining analyst for RBC Dominion Securities Inc., responsible for small capitalization and gold and base metal companies.

Mr. Wilkinson holds his MBA from Clarkson University, Potsdam, New York, his M.Sc. (Geology) from Carleton University and his B.Sc. (Geology) from the University of Western Ontario. In addition, Mr. Wilkinson sits on the Dean of Science advisory board at Western University in London, Ontario.

"I am very pleased and excited to have joined Gold’n Futures as Chief Executive Officer. I am familiar with the Beardmore – Geraldton gold camp and with the Company’s outstanding Hercules gold project. I am certain that working with the Gold’n Futures team we will soon be unlocking its value. I believe this project is similar in geological environment to Iamgold’s Cote Lake Deposit which reportedly hosts a 10 million ounce resource in the Chester Intrusive Complex. I am particularly excited to explore the upside potential of the Hercules project given its open structural corridor for 3.6 kilometres, multiple gold zones and a strong resource factor along with excellent gold metallurgy. I look forward to working with Gold’n Futures’ current management and delivering value to its shareholders,” Mr. Wilkinson commented on his appointment.

Theo Van Der Linde Commented, “I am excited to have Mr. Wilkinson on board. People build companies, and I am confident his extensive mining and business experience will meet and address the challenges ahead; necessary to realize the value of Hercules!”

Matthew Fish, a current director of the Company, has been appointed Treasurer.

Walter Hanych, P. Geo. appointed to Board of Directors

Mr. Hanych, a Professional Geologist registered in Ontario with over forty years of experience in the exploration industry from grass-roots projects to advanced mine feasibility projects, including corporate structure and financing, has been appointed to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Hanych has a broad range of mineral exploration experience in gold, base metals, nickel, uranium, PGE, and industrial minerals exploration throughout Canada and internationally. Mr. Hanych has worked or consulted for major and junior companies, including INCO, Falconbridge Nickel, and Copper Fox Metals - at their World Class. Schaft Creek porphyry copper project (Teck Resources/Copper Fox Metals J.V.). Walter is currently Chief Geologist and director of Signature Resources Ltd. Signature Resources Ltd (TSX.V: SGU) is a Canadian gold exploration company with advanced and early exploration assets.

Mr. Hanych was involved with the team that initially recognized the Cote Lake deposit (Iamgold Corporation) as a gold mineralized brecciated intrusive system. Mr. Hanych holds an Honours Bachelor of Science Degree in geology, (1978), from Laurentian University. He is a member of the Professional Geoscientists of Ontario and the Society of Economic Geologists.

Stock Options

With their appointment as CEO, the company has granted 500,000 options to Mr Wilkinson and 250,000 options to Mr. Hanych. All 750,000 options shall have an exercise price of $0.15, vest immediately and expire two years from the date of issuance.

Company Update

The Company has commissioned a National Instrument 43-101 report, which will summarize the historical work performed on the Hercules property. Once the report is complete, the Company will begin the compilation and tabling of the historical data in preparation for constructing a current resource block model. Structural and geological modelling of the gold zones will be an integral component of this compilation to identify domains of gold mineralization. The Company will also undertake a program of core re-sampling as past sampling intervals were not consistently extended to the shoulders of a sample or sample intervals.

To date, the work completed on the property forms an extensive database, including grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and a drill hole database that includes historical drilling of 497 holes totalling 106,931 metres. More than 2,000 grab and channel samples were collected from the property. Significant Zones include the Golden Mile, Wilkinson Lake, Lucky Strike, Marino and 7 of 9.

Given the advanced nature of the Hercules Gold Project, the Company has decided to abandon its option on the early exploration stage Cree Lake Project and focus its resources exclusively on Hercules.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been prepared, reviewed and approved by Mr. Walter Hanych, P. Geo., who is a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 regulations and is a consultant of the Company.

About Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp.

Gold’n Futures Mineral Corp. (CSE: FUTR) (FSE: G6M) (OTC: GFTRF) is a Canadian based exploration company focused on advancing its Hercules gold project located in the Hercules-Elmhurst property. The Project located 120 kilometres northeast of Thunder Bay, Ont., in the townships of Elmhurst and Rickaby, within the Thunder Bay North Mining District in the heart of the Beardmore – Geraldton gold mining camp. The property lies within an Archean greenstone belt that extends from the Longlac area in the east to Lake Nipigon in the west, a distance of about 130 kilometres. The property consists of 372 contiguous claim cells (6,951 hectares). To date, the work completed on the property forms an extensive database including reconnaissance grab samples; channel samples; a variety of geophysical surveys; and, a drill hole database that includes historical drilling totalling about 450 holes. More than a total of 2,000 grab and channel samples were collected from the property. In the last two field seasons, more than 150,000 square metres of trenches were developed much of which have been fully reclaimed.

