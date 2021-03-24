Rosinbomb™ Announces Exclusive Product Collaboration With World Renowned Industry Icon Tommy Chong

Industry Leaders Team Up to Create First Ever Extraction Press Designed Exclusively With Tommy’s Custom Art

/EIN News/ -- RENO, Nev., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ROSINBOMB (OTC:ROSN), industry leading developer and manufacturer of the highly acclaimed ROSINBOMB line of solventless extraction presses and Industry Icon Tommy Chong, announced today the launch of a limited edition series of custom art skinned Rosinbomb Rocket consumer extraction presses. The Rosinbomb Rocket is widely acclaimed as the best personal, solventless rosin press in the world. As part of this innovative initiative to merge creative design and function, Rosinbomb has partnered with entertainment industry and cultural icon Tommy Chong to release the first ever Tommy Chong inspired presses.

The Tommy Chong Rocket priced at $549, is a limited offering and the presses will be individually hand signed by Tommy as part of a numbered collectible edition available exclusively at www.rosinbomb.com.

Rosinbomb’s CEO, Fred Angelopoulos said, “We are literally bursting with excitement to launch the first ever Tommy Chong custom rosin press with original artwork that will further enhance the personal Rosinbomb experience.” He continued, “This collaboration with Tommy Chong is a fantastic merging of two preeminent cultural brands, which we are confident customers and Tommy’s fans will really enjoy.”

Tommy Chong said of the collaboration, “I am well known the world over as a perennial leader in the industry’s culture revolution. It’s truly a testament to the evolution of our industry that I, Tommy Chong, one of the most well-known icons and Rosinbomb, the leader in innovative, solventless rosin extraction come together to produce a truly elevated product like the Tommy Chong Rosinbomb Rocket.”

Additional Rosinbomb original designs will be released periodically in limited quantities and will be signed and numbered by Rosinbomb’s Founder and President, Ryan Mayer.

ROSINBOMB continues to be celebrated by experts and leading media outlets. Forbes.com called the Rocket ‘Revolutionary Technology That Creates Perfect THC/CBD Rosin Every time’ and Tech expert website Engadget named the Rocket ‘The Panini Press Of Weed.’

To view the complete line of Rosinbomb presses and accessories please visit http://www.rosinbomb.com . To view all the other exciting and engaging products from Tommy Chong, please visit https://tommychong.com.

Product Information

Currently available ROSINBOMB™ products include the consumer targeted ROSINBOMB Rocket press along with the commercially targeted ROSINBOMB M-60 press and related accessories. The proprietary technology used in the hugely popular presses utilizes a combination of heat and pressure to generate quality, organic concentrates and essential oils at a competitive price. The produced extracts are clean, pure and, most importantly, solvent-less. Products are available for purchase through select distributors, retailers and directly at rosinbomb.com .

About ROSINBOMB

Rosinbomb (OTC:ROSN) has over five years of operating history developing and producing the ROSINBOMB™ line of rosin presses and accessories for extracting organic concentrates. Founded as a family company with deep roots in creating press technology for the organic fruit and vegetable juice market, ROSINBOMB presses require no chemicals or additional hardware to operate. The presses are plug-and-press out of the box. The technology uses patent pending techniques to optimize extraction potential and allow the user the ability to easily produce naturally-extracted, organic concentrates. Additional information can be found at rosinbomb.com .

About Chongson, Inc.

Chongson, Inc is Tommy Chong’s Licensing company. Chongson’s brand, Tommy Chong’s™, is a selection of the finest products available. There are a wide range of products offered under the brand with an emphasis on both THC and CBD based products that are selected by Tommy Chong and his Licensors. Tommy Chong’s™ was one of the first multi-territory “Celebrity” Cannabis brands, debuting in the California medical market and then expanding out to every medical and recreational state in the nation and worldwide where the products are legally permitted. Contact: info@tommychong.com or media@chongson.com .

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve a high degree of risk and uncertainty, are predictions only and actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to differences include the uncertainty regarding viability and market acceptance of the company's products and services.

