Afya Limited to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 and 2020 Unaudited Financial Results on April 8

/EIN News/ -- NOVA LIMA, Brazil and MINAS GERAIS, Brazil, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afya Limited, or Afya (Nasdaq: AFYA), today announced that it will report fourth quarter 2020 and 2020 unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, April 8th, 2021.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast on April 9 at 10:00 AM EDT.

More details about the call will be available in the week of the event.

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://ir.afya.com.br/.

About Afya Limited (Nasdaq: AFYA)

Afya is a leading medical education group in Brazil based on number of medical school seats, delivering an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students and physicians to transform their ambitions into rewarding lifelong experiences from the moment they join us as medical students through their medical residency preparation, graduation program, continuing medical education activities and their daily practices with digital products

Investor Relations Contact:

Afya Limited

ir@afya.com.br

Source: Afya Limited


