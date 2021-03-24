LIZHI INC. Announces In-car Audio Collaboration with New Energy Vehicle Company ENOVATE Motors

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LIZHI INC. (“LIZHI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its cooperation with ENOVATE Motors (“ENOVATE”), an established Chinese new energy vehicle company, to integrate LIZHI’s in-car audio content product into ENOVATE’s vehicle system.



ENOVATE is a new energy vehicle manufacturer that develops, manufactures, sells, and provides related service of new energy vehicles in China. As an explorer of green intelligent mobility, it is committed to refining the design, quality, and intelligent experience of vehicles with innovative technology. Through the collaboration, LIZHI’s in-car audio content product will be applied to the second model of ENOVATE-ENOVATE ME5. According to public sources, ENOVATE ME5 is expected to be launched in China in the near future with pure electric model and range extended model.

Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI, commented, “We are excited to cooperate with ENOVATE, which is an established vehicle company dedicated to exploring future green travel solutions through innovative technology. Through this cooperation, our vertical podcast platform LIZHI Podcast (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) will be integrated into ENOVATE’s vehicle system as an in-car audio product to provide premium podcast listening experiences to users. Leveraging the technology advantages of both LIZHI and ENOVATE, we believe that this cooperation will improve mobility experiences for users.

With the continuous development of the new energy vehicle and Internet of Vehicles industries, we believe podcast may become one of the best media formats of in-car entertainment, and the in-car listening scenario may also become an important usage scenario for podcast. The cooperation with ENOVATE marks another partnership we have achieved in the in-car audio field. In the future, leveraging our curated podcast content and AI-empowered content recommendation and distribution engines, we expect to continue strengthening collaboration with vehicle companies to reach a broader user base and further improve in-car audio experiences.”

About LIZHI INC.

LIZHI INC. has built a cross-border audio ecosystem consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI’s audio-based social networking products offering, including Tiya App, caters to users’ evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company’s flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

