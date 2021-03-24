Coastline College Hosts a Virtual 2021 Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition

/EIN News/ -- ORANGE COUNTY, CA, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coastline College will host once again the Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition (WRCCDC). The competition will take place March 26 -27 and the award ceremony will be held on March 28. Due to Covid-19, the competition this year will be held completely virtual, connecting through VPN and using cloud technology leveraged by Amazon web services (AWS). The event will be live streamed on Twitch. Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/ The awards ceremony will be live streamed via YouTube. The links will be made available the day of the event via wrccdc.org and its associated social media (Twitter / Facebook).

This annual event is the Western Regional part of the nation’s largest college-level cyber defense competition, the National Collegiate Cyber Defense Competition (NCCDC). The competition is divided into ten area regions which hold qualifying round team competitions from each of the colleges and universities within each region. This three-day regional championship event helps to train the next generation of cybersecurity experts by testing their skills in defending against cyber-attacks.

The teams participating in this year’s competition include Stanford University, UC Irvine, UC San Diego, UC Riverside, San Diego State University, Cal State University San Bernardino, Arizona State, and The University of Advancing Technology.

The Western Regional Collegiate Cybersecurity Defense Competition appreciate this year’s sponsors which include:

This competition brings the best and the brightest students in cybersecurity by providing a unique venue in which students can apply the principals and skills they have learned in their coursework. The teams face challenges analogous to real-world situations together with simulated cyberattacks against “hypothetical commercial” business networks infrastructure. The competition tests these students' depth of understanding and operational competency in managing the challenges inherent in protecting today's corporate network infrastructure and business information systems.

Coastline College is proud to help coordinate this competition and congratulates the 2021 Western Regional CCDC teams. Coastline College has received numerous accolades over the years including the National Center of Academic Excellence in Cyber Defense Education (CAE2Y) by the National Security Agency (NSA) and Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

For more information, please email Dr. Brandon Brown, Computer Service Technology and Computer Information Systems, Coastline College, at bbrown118@coastline.edu.

About Coastline College:

Coastline College is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges. For eight consecutive years, Coastline College was selected as one of the top 150 colleges by The Aspen Institute for Community College Excellence which is considered the most prestigious designation for community colleges. Coastline delivers flexible courses and services that cultivate and guide diverse student populations across the globe to complete pathways leading to the attainment of associate degrees, certificates, career readiness, and transfer to four-year colleges/universities.

