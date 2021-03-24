New PandaDoc Survey Finds eSignatures Mission Critical For a Productive Remote Working Environment

Company Celebrates One Year Anniversary of Industry’s First Forever Free eSignature Product by Announcing Expanded Capabilities and Feature Enhancements

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to new data, over 90% of Americans who have worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic have eSigned at least one document in the last year. Commemorating the anniversary of its Free eSign offering, PandaDoc, the leading all-in-one document automation software solution, today announced results from a new survey which examined eSignature and document software adoption by remote workers over the past year, and unveiled further enhancements to its free eSign product.

PandaDoc’s survey, conducted by OnePoll, found that remote workers eSigned an average of just over eight documents while working from home during the pandemic, with nearly half (45%) stating the adoption of electronic signature software has helped them save time during their workday. The survey found that the right software is essential for a productive remote working environment, with 72% of respondents stating that they’ve adopted new software while working from home. Of those who adopted new software solutions, 78% stated that they made working from home easier.

PandaDoc’s Free eSign plan contributed to the company’s rapid growth over the past year. Introduced at the beginning of the pandemic as the industry’s first forever-free and unlimited eSignature solution, Free eSign has been used to send over one million documents by over 200,000 users.

“While the adoption of eSignatures by businesses and organizations was gathering serious momentum, the pandemic clearly accelerated the process and elevated the importance of eSignatures from a nice-to-have, to a must-have,” said Mikita Mikado, CEO and Co-founder of PandaDoc. “Given the changing landscape, we felt it was time to support growing businesses by introducing a forever free and unlimited eSign solution, which has been very well received, and has resulted in a 60% increase in active PandaDoc users.”

As an increasingly important productivity asset to businesses of all sizes across industries, the Free eSign plan has continued to evolve to provide an easy and seamless eSignature experience that integrates with users’ existing workflows. Today, PandaDoc is pleased to announce enhanced product integrations that make eSigning easier within solutions and products from Google, Microsoft, Canva and more. PandaDoc users can now use the product to request and track signatures within Microsoft Word documents, access millions of Canva design features within PandaDoc to bring their documents to life, and leverage enhanced integrations with Gmail and Google Docs to save both time and effort.



About PandaDoc:

Founded in 2013, PandaDoc is an all-in-one document automation software that streamlines the process of creating, approving, and eSigning business documents, including proposals, quotes, and contracts. Backed by Microsoft Ventures, HubSpot, Altos Ventures and Rembrandt Venture Partners, PandaDoc was ranked on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest growing companies as well as the Deloitte Technology Fast 500. Over 23,000 customers use the company’s powerful document creation and workflow capabilities. PandaDoc is proudly a remote-first global company. For more information, visit www.PandaDoc.com .

Survey Methodology

*This online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults working remotely was commissioned by PandaDoc and conducted by market research company OnePoll, in accordance with the Market Research Society’s code of conduct. Data was collected between Feb. 22 and Feb. 26. All participants are paid an amount depending on the length and complexity of the survey. This survey was overseen and edited by the OnePoll research team, who are members of the MRS and have corporate membership to ESOMAR and AAPOR.

