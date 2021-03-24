Infinidat Wins a Best Storage Product of the Year Award

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise-class storage solutions, today announced that StorageNewsletter.com has awarded Infinidat the distinction of “Best Storage Product of 2021” in the Subsystems category. On the strength of its multi-petabyte scale storage solutions designed for large organizations, Infinidat earned top honors for “Best in SANs for enterprises.”



“We’re excited that Infinidat is recognized as a data storage technology leader with this Best Storage Product of 2021 Award,” said Shahar Bar-Or, Chief Product Officer and Israel General Manager, at Infinidat. “This award reflects the importance that enterprise customers put on the unique value we offer with 100 percent availability, high performance and lower total cost of ownership ‒ all at scale and without compromise. Our innovation in enterprise-class storage helps customers consolidate storage and reduce risk, complexity and cost.”

This industry award coincides with Infinidat’s 10-year-anniversary as an innovator in the enterprise storage industry, underscoring the rich heritage of disruptive technologies, value-added differentiation and award-winning on-premises / private cloud solutions that the company provides. Despite the stern competition in a crowded field, Infinidat has demonstrated once again its ability to innovate, differentiate and captivate.

The StorageNewsletter.com’s Best Storage Products of 2021 awards recognize winners in HDDs, SSDs, Tapes, Subsystems, Software and Online Backup. The winners were announced on March 10, 2021. Click here to see the complete list.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software-focused architecture delivers sub-millisecond latency, 100% availability, and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company was founded by storage industry pioneer, Moshe Yanai, in 2011 and has shipped over 7.1EB worldwide to date. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com.

