Clikia Appoints Former Cartier Vice President of Marketing and Former President of North America at Chopard Thierry Chaunu to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Clikia Corp. (OTC: CLKA) (“Clikia” or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the global high-end custom luxury goods marketplace, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Maison Luxe, is pleased to announce the appointment of former Cartier Vice-President of Marketing and former Chopard President of North America Thierry Chaunu to the Company’s Board of Directors.



“Thierry’s career is a highlight reel of leading firms and prominent roles in the diamond and jewelry space, and we are incredibly fortunate to have him involved at this stage,” commented Anil Idnani, CEO of Clikia and Founder of Maison Luxe.

Chaunu began his jewelry career as Senior Product Manager in Paris in the 1980’s with the world-renowned French luxury goods conglomerate Cartier, before being promoted and transferred to New York as Vice President of Marketing. In 1991, he joined Christofle as President of its North American operations, opening dozens of stores and retail corners in the process. In 1999, he became President North America at Chopard and succeeded in giving the globally recognized luxury brand added luster and prominence by opening multiple boutiques, key independent jewelry retailers, and department stores, as well as establishing the brand’s visibility as a major force at awards shows and on the red carpets with celebrities.

In 2005, Chaunu became President & COO of Leviev Worldwide and launched the diamond brand as a premier provider of large and rare diamonds, opening flagship boutiques in London, New York, Moscow, Dubai and Singapore and developed a wide collection of complication timepieces. In 2010, building on that success, Chaunu created his consulting company Brands Consulting LLC, advising luxury brands (among his many clients: Louis Vuitton High Jewelry, Chaumet, Mauboussin, Jacob & Co, L’Azurde, Lladró), launched a collection of Swiss chronographs for racing supercars Spyker, and revived the Marina B jewelry brand, originally founded by Marina Bulgari.

Idnani added, “Our goals demand the presence of leaders in the industry, and Thierry’s gravitas in the field will both open up doors and augment our credibility with and access to firms and individuals that directly and indirectly drive shareholder value as an emerging presence in the high-end custom luxury goods marketplace.”

This addition follows the strong addition of John Cormier to the Board in November 2020, which added another strong industry veteran as the current CEO of WatchFacts (www.watchfacts.com), a company based in Miami, FL, that verifies the authenticity of luxury watches, among other related services, with notable clients, including Amazon.com.

ABOUT CLIKIA CORP.

Clikia Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary (1) Maison Luxe, offers highly desired luxury retail consumer items that are responsibly sourced and affordable to the end customer. Maison Luxe focuses its efforts primarily within the fine time pieces and jewelry segments both on a wholesale and B2C (business-to-consumer) basis (2) Amani Jewelers, operates in the jewelry marketplace, with a strategic focus on the rapidly growing lab-grown diamonds market. For more information, please reference https://www.maisonluxeny.com.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

