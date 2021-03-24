rfxcel Adopts Open Credentialing Initiative (OCI) to meet DSCSA Authorized Trading Partner (ATP) requirements

OCI enables supply chain stakeholders to comply with the regulations and verify that they are exchanging information only with ATPs, one of the last major requirements to be addressed for the DSCSA.

/EIN News/ -- Reno, Nevada, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rfxcel, a global leader in digital supply chain traceability solutions, today announced that it would use the Open Credentialing Initiative (OCI) to help customers comply with the upcoming authorized trading partner (ATP) requirements of the U.S. Drug Supply Chain Security Act (DSCSA).

By November 27, 2023, only ATPs will be permitted to exchange information in the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain. To test the OCI solution’s effectiveness in meeting this requirement, rfxcel joined the OCI ATP pilot, initiated and supported by key industry participants, including manufacturers, a wholesaler, and a dispenser.

In the pilot, rfxcel partnered with SAP to test the OCI solution, which was built using Spherity’s identity wallet and Legisym’s identity/license verification service. It is based on open, published standards that can be implemented by providers and avoid “vendor-lock” to ensure independence and interoperability.

“Although rfxcel continues to evaluate other ATP solutions, this is the most mature and comprehensive in the industry,” said rfxcel Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Herb Wong. “rfxcel has been championing DSCSA initiatives for years, and we actively partner with others to ensure DSCSA readiness by 2023. We were impressed to see how seamlessly the OCI solution integrated with our own. Once we received the specs, it took us only one week to implement the solution and begin testing. The support we received from Spherity and Legisym was outstanding. By any measure, the pilot was a success, and rfxcel is excited to offer OCI to our customers.”

Georg Jürgens, Spherity’s manager of industry solutions, said digitalizing ATP verification enables use cases that go beyond DSCSA regulations. “That’s just the tip of the iceberg,” he said. “We envision that trading partners won’t have to manually verify their new business partners’ process and can leverage ATP credentials in other ways, such as order to cash or drop shipment processes. Plus, the provided enterprise identity wallets and credentials will change the way trading partners digitally interact with each other. Decentralized identifiers and verifiable credentials solutions have the potential to be used and adopted as well in other supply chain use cases.”

“When approached by the Healthcare Distribution Alliance, Legisym was thrilled to take part in the DSCSA ATP pilot and work alongside industry participants and industry service providers,” said Legisym President David Kessler. “Through collaboration, forward thinking, and innovation brought to the table by all involved, the pilot team designed a successful solution to answer all requirements and guidelines. As a regulatory compliance technology solution provider, Legisym’s focus and experience in both the highly regulated Controlled Substance Ordering System space and the complex nuisances and inconsistencies trading partners are met with when attempting to verify state-level licensing among different Boards of Pharmacy lead to a natural fit for us to engage in the role of a credential issuer.”

For more information about the OCI and rfxcel’s solutions for DSCSA compliance, contact Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Initiatives Herb Wong at hwong@rfxcel.com and visit rfxcel.com.

About rfxcel

Founded in 2003, rfxcel provides leading-edge software solutions to help companies build and manage their digital supply chain, lower costs, and protect their products and brand reputations. Blue-chip organizations in the life sciences (pharmaceuticals and medical devices), food and beverage, worldwide government, and consumer goods industries trust rfxcel’s signature Traceability System (rTS) to power end-to-end supply chain solutions in key areas such as track and trace, environmental monitoring, regulatory compliance, serialization, and visibility. The company is headquartered in the United States and has offices in the United Kingdom, the EU, Latin America, Russia, India, Japan, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

About Spherity

Spherity is building decentralized digital identity management solutions to power the fourth industrial revolution, bringing secure identities to enterprises, machines, products, data and even algorithms. We provide the enabling technology to digitize and automate compliance processes primarily on highly-regulated technical sectors like pharmaceuticals, automotive and logistics. Spherity’s decentralized cloud identity wallet empowers cyber security, efficiency and data interoperability among digital value chains. Spherity is certified according to the information security standard ISO 27001.

About Legisym, LLC

For over a decade, Legisym, LLC has successfully provided the pharmaceutical industry with affordable and effective regulatory compliance technologies. In early 2020, driven by the 2023 authorized trading partner (ATP) requirements, Legisym began leveraging their existing Controlled Substance Ordering System (CSOS) and license verification technologies and experience, to engage as a credential issuer. By performing thorough credential issuer due diligence processes, first to establish a root of trust, Legisym promotes confidence in the trading partner’s digital identity prior to the issuance of all ATP credentials.

Herb Wong rfxcel Corporation 9258240300 hwong@rfxcel.com