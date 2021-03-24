IP Group, Inc. Appoints Hakluyt Managing Partner Varun Chandra to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IP Group, Inc. is delighted to announce that Varun Chandra, managing partner of Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm, has joined its Board of Directors.



IP Group, Inc., which is led by co-founder and CEO Michael Burychka, discovers and builds early-stage companies with extraordinary commercial potential, based on world-changing technology emerging from some of the most prestigious universities and national laboratories in the United States.

“Varun has been a friend and trusted advisor to us for many years,” said Michael Burychka. “His appointment to the board is a critical first step in forging a partnership with Hakluyt. Their team adds a valuable dimension not only to our company but also to our portfolio investments, where they are well-placed to provide expert advice based on industry insights and access to their global network.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of IP Group, Inc,” Varun said. “The work Michael and his team have done at the interface between hard science and commerce is both inspirational and essential, as these are some of the trends which will drive business and shape our world for years to come. I am looking forward to being part of that effort as a member of the board and to building a stronger relationship between IP Group and Hakluyt.”

Varun joined Hakluyt in 2014, working in its New York office for five years. He was elected managing partner in 2019 and is now based in London.

Prior to Hakluyt, he worked in investment and merchant banking. Trained at Lehman Brothers, he went on to help build a regulated advisory firm for former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair. Varun also sits on the boards of Sesame Workshop, the Royal Academy Trust, and the MCC Foundation.

Notes to Editors

About IP Group, Inc.

IP Group, Inc. is a returns-driven hard science investment company that discovers and builds early-stage companies with extraordinary commercial potential emerging from some of the most productive university research and national laboratories in North America. Its team of investment professionals are deeply technical, company building experts in the life and physical sciences who provide critical support to founders in scaling commercially viable businesses based on their innovation.

Since inception, it has founded nearly 30 companies that are changing the world with their technology, created nearly half a billion USD of aggregate corporate value, and scaled its investment platform for continued growth.

About Hakluyt

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. Its advice is delivered by an in-house team of experienced professionals drawn from diverse backgrounds in banking, government, strategy consulting and the law, and informed by insights gathered through a global network that is unique in its scale, reach and seniority. Over the last 25 years, business leaders have turned to Hakluyt for its judgement, insights and advice in a wide range of situations, including M&A, partnerships, market entry, competitive positioning, disputes, shareholder perspectives, interactions with government, senior hires, and digital security. Hakluyt works with at least one of the world’s top five corporations in every major sector globally, and around 40 per cent of the world’s largest companies by market capitalization. It also supports more than three quarters of the top 20 private equity firms in the world by assets under management, and some of the largest and most respected sovereign wealth and pension funds.

Headquartered in London, Hakluyt has experience in over 150 countries and has offices in nine locations across America, Europe, Asia and Oceania, with further expansion planned.

For more information on Hakluyt, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Media Contact:

Frank De Maria – frank.demaria@purposefulcommunications.com

+1 347 647 0284