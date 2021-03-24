Uniformity Labs Appoints Former GKN Sinter Metals President Christon Franks to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- FREMONT, Calif., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uniformity Labs (Uniformity), a leading additive manufacturing (AM) company that is revolutionizing industrial 3D printing processes, has appointed metals industry leader Christon Franks to its Board of Directors, further strengthening its group of industry advisors. His appointment follows the additions of John Ferriola, former Nucor Corporation CEO, and General Motors veteran Alan Batey to the board and the completion of a $38.35 million Series B financing round announced in February.



Mr. Franks is a metals industry executive with more than 30 years of experience leading successful international businesses that industrialize product solutions for the Automotive, Electronics, and General Industrial Industries. He brings deep commercial and operations experience with a metals focus, having led international companies while residing in the USA, China, and Germany.

Most recently, Mr. Franks served as President at GKN Sinter Metals, a position which he held for eight years. In this role, he was responsible for GKN operations in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. Mr. Franks also led the global commercial strategies for GKN Sinter Metals and established the path to market for new technology introductions such as Additive Manufacturing.

“Chris is a highly respected and proven leader in the field of powder metallurgy,” said Uniformity CEO Adam Hopkins. “He brings global commercialization skills and deep knowledge of the metal component manufacturing landscape to our board, which we will call on to help us deliver the full potential of AM. We have put together a team of executives and advisors who are some of the best technical and commercial minds in the industry; their experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business.”

“It’s incredible to look back and see the impact AM is having on the metal component industry,” Chris said. “Having spent time with Adam and the team, it was clear why their pioneering metal feedstock and refining and printing process is transforming the industry. It greatly improves the efficiency of invested capital by increasing higher quality product throughput and allowing companies to unlock products that otherwise would not see commercialization.”

Uniformity Labs is an additive manufacturing (AM) parts, printing, and metal feedstock producer that has pioneered revolutionary refining and printing processes that significantly enhance the 3D printing value proposition. Its feedstock materials and print processes have a dramatic impact on the AM value chain by increasing the speed, quality, reliability, and efficiency of printing and by improving printing economics.

