Aviation Week Networks’ Airport Strategy & Marketing Launches New Destination Catchment Solution

Custom data and insight on the origin of visitors to a destination market

/EIN News/ -- MANCHESTER, United Kingdom, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), a global consulting firm and part of Aviation Week Network, has launched a new solution for destinations, tourism boards and economic development boards as part of its catchment analyser data solution, the Destination Catchment Analyser.



Based on the same principles as its Catchment Analyser for airports, the new destination catchment solution captures the location of visitors to a destination, allowing detailed interrogation of the source markets by zip code and the departure airports used.

The data provides insight into not only the locations of visitors, but how far they travel to catch a flight, allowing clients to determine if demand is regionalized, focused around direct services, or if the market is derived from a wider catchment. By utilizing this critical analysis, customers can focus marketing and promotional activity on either targeting existing customers or new markets where current demand is limited but there is potential.

“We are delighted to be launching our unique Destination Catchment Analyser tool for tourist boards, destinations and airports, giving insight on the origin of passengers, by zip code, to a destination market. ASM launched this exciting data tool with select clients and it has proven invaluable in discerning where their markets originate from and locating which airports they use to travel. As markets seek recovery in 2021, this insight assists with very targeted marketing to reach existing customers and identifies gaps in the market where new customers could be stimulated,” said Aidan Mooney, Vice President, Consulting, ASM.

For more information on ASM’s Destination Catchment Analyser, contact Aidan Mooney at +44 (0)7769 243 447, or visit aviationweek.com/catchment.

ABOUT ASM

Founded in 1993, ASM, the first global consulting firm and founder of world-renowned Routes events, provides clients with strategic guidance to expand their route networks and increase passenger numbers. In addition, ASM offer a leading portfolio of training courses in the field of air service development.

ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK

Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.2 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities.

Aviation Week Network's portfolio of air transport solutions includes the leading brands of Air Transport World (ATW), Airport Strategy & Marketing (ASM), Aviation Daily, CAPA-Centre for Aviation, Routes and Aviation Week’s intelligence and fleet data services. The air transport portfolio delivers face-to-face connections, essential news, analysis, business intelligence and data across multiple platforms while producing innovative and impactful marketing programs.

Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.

ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Aviation, Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

