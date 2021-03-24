Plan M8 launches yacht maintenance app after having previously closed a pre-seed round of €100k
Plan M8 ("plan mate") is a startup that aims to become the "Trello for Yacht Maintenance".PALMA DE MALLORCA, SPAIN, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plan M8 announces today the launch of its mobile app for early adopters. Plan M8 makes yacht maintenance easy. It is designed for marine engineers, captains, owners, and operators.
Malfunctions and errors in the super yacht industry can be extremely expensive. Yet unlike fellow engineering industries the digitisation of the marine sector has not yet advanced:
“I work as a Chief Engineer on a multimillion euro super yacht where I use personal Excel sheets to plan the vessel's routine maintenance, record data and log operating procedures. Over the course of my career, I have used a range of different yacht maintenance programs, but have found the set up time consuming, the programs to be dated or over complicated, or not specific to my yacht. Talking to my fellow engineers I realised I am not the only one with this problem.” - Christopher Clarke, Co-Founder Plan M8
Plan M8 provides a custom overview of all maintenance tasks onboard, in order to save time, improve communication, and reduce operating costs. This way, yacht owners, operators, captains, and engineers are able to collaborate in a transparent manner, preventing problems and offering solutions before they become apparent.
“We had the vision to create a product as efficient to use as Trello, so that eventually every 10-40m yacht would be equipped with it.” - Chris Bolz, Co-Founder Plan M8
Built by industry experts with more than a decade of experience, Plan M8 is designed to resolve common planning and tracking issues related to yacht maintenance. The mobile app runs offline (offshore), is based on a modern API, can integrate with 3rd parties, and is designed for vessels between 10m-40m (L.O.A.). Additionally, due to its customisable nature, Plan M8 offers several templates for easy self setup, simplifying the onboarding process for everyone involved.
Prior to its launch, Plan M8 secured a €100.000 pre-seed funding round from the coara incubator, which is actively involved in the development of the project. The funds are being used to build the minimum viable product, and to kick-start sales and marketing.
In addition to the funding, Plan M8 was also accepted for the Yachting Ventures Accelerator, a 10-week program, which started on 22nd February 2021. Yachting Ventures is the first accelerator focused on yachting-related startups, and will help accelerate the project’s growth as it’s headed towards a seed funding round.
Plan M8 (“plan mate”) provides a comprehensive and structured task-based scheduling of all required, recommended, and manufacturer-specific planned maintenance tasks of a vessel's components. Check this page for more information on the team.
