Glendale sees surge in business enquires for its grounds maintenance Services from camping and caravanning sites
Glendale has seen a surge in new business enquires as sites across the UK gear up for a bumper summer “Staycation” season.
Since the announcement was made regarding lockdown ending in June, the level of enquires about our services has surpassed all expectations , we are all looking forward to a busy spring and summer”CHORLEY, LANCASHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Glendale has seen a surge in new business enquires from camping and caravanning sites for its range of nationwide landscape and grounds maintenance services as sites across the UK gear up for a bumper summer “Staycation” season.
Matt Gavin
With self-catering cottage prices set to rise by an average of 35% this year compared to 2020 and bookings for the summer up by 98% according to James Starkey chief marketing officer for holidaycottages.co.uk, the demand for summer UK accommodation is likely to outstrip demand breathing much needed confidence and enthusiasm into the UK tourism sector.
The increase in demand combined with the imminent arrival of guests more accustomed to international holidays has not only pushed up prices with the promise of increased revenues, but it has also put pressure on camping and caravanning sites to invest in their facilities to match this higher level of expectation.
Glendale has seen a 95% increase in the level of enquires from camping and caravanning sites looking to undertake significant landscaping and grounds maintenance work to keep the sites pristine. Specifically, sites are requesting tree management services, tree surgery, commercial grass cutting and invasive specials control alongside general grounds maintenance.
Feedback from the clients of Glendale suggests this surge in activity is a mixture of confidence that this year will be one of the best on record in terms of revenue and hence more budget is available to make investment in the grounds, and, during the lockdown many sites either put on hold the regular maintenance work or carried it out themselves resulting in pent up demand for landscape work required to get sites ready for opening in April.
Matt Gavin, Head of Commercial Sales & Development at Glendale commented “the demand from the camping sector started as early as late January when confidence started to rise at the prospect of a roadmap out of Covid Restrictions. Since the government announcement was made regarding lockdown potentially ending late June, the level of enquires about our landscaping services has surpassed all expectations and targets and we are all looking forward to a very busy spring and summer indeed”.
Glendale offers an all-encompassing green space management service at a national and local level. They are skilled designers, suppliers and distributors of grounds maintenance, tree management, landscaping, landscape architectural services, planning consultancy and woodland management activities, tackling these, and various other green space management tasks, for public and private sector clients across the UK.
Glendale is a national company with a local feel, led by a team who care deeply about their people and the industry, and they are dedicated to delivering the best possible service for clients across the UK.
