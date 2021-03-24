Entrepreneur Scott Hirsch CEO Pioneered Popular Digital Marketing Strategies
Scott Hirsch CEO of Media Direct and internationally recognized expert in data, analytics, and digital marketing, has created a lasting legacy.DELRAY BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Scott Hirsch CEO of Media Direct and internationally recognized expert in data, analytics, and digital marketing, has created a lasting legacy. Scott O Hirsch helped develop several commonly used data technology concepts. These include opt-in email, digital data/media marketing, affiliate marketing, E-appending, and DIY application development.
Hirsch started developing digital direct marketing for Lens Express in 1991. Opt-in email, also known as permission marketing, is one form of digital direct marketing. It involves sending marketing materials to those who have provided their email and indicated a willingness to receive the materials. E-appending helps businesses find emails for their customers by matching names and street addresses with vendor lists.
“Opt-in email marketing is an effective way to nurture a customer relationship and drive sales,” Hirsch stated. Now, 61 percent of consumers prefer that the brand contact them via email, says Scott Hirsch CEO, who founded eDirect in 1998. eDirect, the world’s first opt-In based email data marketing company, later merged with Naviant, and then sold the combined company to Equifax.
Scott O Hirsch also pioneered the use of digital data and founded RelationServe, an interactive marketing company, and created its proprietary database. He later sold his interest. He has since established DigDev, a data marketing company.
The affiliate marketing industry, of which he is one of the founders, has grown 52 percent in the last five years. About 12,000 affiliate marketing programs currently exist in the United States. “Affiliate marketing will continue to become a major way companies acquire new customers,” says Scott O Hirsch.
Finally, Scott Hirsch CEO also sees the creation of apps as a forward-looking marketing strategy. “More than half of those who access the Internet on their phones browse with apps,” says Scott Hirsch CEO. “Apps can give you access to potential customers you wouldn’t otherwise have while also improving customer engagement,” he continues. “An app also can create another opportunity to build a brand.”
Scott Hirsch CEO is a member of the Forbes Business Council and has written articles on digital marketing for Forbes, the Huffington Post, Time, Inc, Fox Business, and Entrepreneur.
Scott Hirsch hasn’t just created a lasting legacy in the marketing industry. He also has made a lasting legacy in the boxing world. He managed Shannon Briggs, former WBO heavyweight champion. The Boxing Writers Association of America nominated Scott Hirsch CEO for “Manager of the Year” during 2006 when Briggs won the WBO title.
