Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 216,476 in the last 365 days.

Blackwell Global launches new Bahamas entity with flagship TURBO Account

Blackwell Global Investments - TURBO Account

Blackwell Global Investments - TURBO Account

Blackwell Global Investments Ltd

Blackwell Global Investments Ltd

Blackwell Global hopes this addition will allow the group to better serve its client base and business partners interested in Forex and CFDs trading solutions.

Over the past decade, we’ve seen the group grow from strength-to-strength because of our drive to provide traders with efficient solutions, customisable trading conditions and access to new tech.”
— Patrick Latchford, CEO of Blackwell Global Investments Ltd.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Blackwell Global Group, an industry leading brokerage company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its new Regulated Bahamas office. Blackwell Global Investments hopes that the addition of this regulated entity will allow the group to better serve its international client base and business partners interested in leveraged Forex and CFD trading solutions.

Blackwell Global Bahamas will be offering a range of account types including the new “Turbo Account”. The new account type continues to develop on the Blackwell Global ethos of providing traders with exceptional trading conditions. As per the Securities Commission of the Bahamas Regulation the entity will offer traders the following:

● RAW Spreads from 0.0 pips
● 200:1 Leverage
● No Minimum Deposit
● Instant Execution

The Bahamas entity will offer clients, partners, money managers and industry professionals the ability to trade a range of products such as Forex, Indices and a range of commodities, including Gold and Oil.

Founded in 2010, Blackwell Global Investments prides itself on its commitment to being the most trusted financial service provider. “Our new Bahamas entity is another important milestone for Blackwell Global,” explains Patrick Latchford, CEO of Blackwell Global Investments Ltd.

“Over the past decade, we’ve seen the group grow from strength-to-strength because of our drive to provide traders with efficient solutions, customisable trading conditions and access to new technologies.

“It’s this effort which has fuelled our expansion into new territories like the Bahamas. The whole Blackwell Global team has spent considerable time developing our TURBO Account offering - and we’re convinced it’s something our Bahamas client base will enjoy.”

For more information, please visit www.blackwellglobal.bs or call +44 20 3769 9881.

Raul Sanchis
Blackwell Global Investments
+44 20 3769 9881
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Blackwell Global launches new Bahamas entity with flagship TURBO Account

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.