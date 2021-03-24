Jeff Bodzewski, Transcendent Extended Retail™ Expert and Partner & CEO of Wool & Water, In DotCom Magazine
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Jeff Bodzewski, a leading Extended Retail™ expert, and successful Partner & CEO of Wool & Water has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.
Jeff Bodzewski of Wool & Water joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Jeff Bodzewski discusses the newest offerings of Wool & Water, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares phenomenal thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Jeff Bodzewski joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Jeff Bodzewski was amazing. He has an magnificent background in the Extended Retail™ space. The success of Wool & Water is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Jeff Bodzewski on the series. Interviewing Jeff Bodzewski was a lot of fun, educational and incredibly interesting. It was truly awesome to have Jeff Bodzewski on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is my goal to provide our viewers with the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have been blessed to have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Jeff Bodzewski of Wool & Water has a remarkably interesting background. We were so happy to have Jeff Bodzewski on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like Wool & Water. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many influential and talented people are building amazing companies. Jeff Bodzewski and Wool & Water are providing an exemplary service to their clients and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build an incomparable company. As we scout the world for outstanding companies, it is always a wonderful experience for our team to meet leaders like Jeff Bodzewski that are forging an incredible path for others.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
