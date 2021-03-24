Emmanuel Companys, Innovative Smart Building Design Expert & CEO of CompCO Designs, Zoom Interviewed for DotCom Magazine
Emmanuel Companys, experienced Smart Building Design expert & CEO of CompCO Designs Zoom Interviewed for DotCom Magazine
Emmanuel Companys, experienced Smart Building Design expert, and CEO of CompCO Designs Zoom Interviewed for The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series
Emmanuel Companys, well-known Smart Building Design, and CEO of CompCO Designs joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders being Interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series
Emmanuel Companys has been Zoom Interviewed by Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine for the Online Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. Emmanuel Companys joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine be interviewed on the impressive and compelling video series.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Emmanuel Companys, a leading Smart Building Design, and vigorous CEO of CompCO Designs has been Zoom interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series.
Emmanuel Companys of CompCO Designs joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview, Emmanuel Companys discusses the newest offerings of CompCO Designs, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares influential thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Emmanuel Companys joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate in the exclusive video series.
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Emmanuel Companys was superb. He has a marvelous background in the Smart Building Design space. The success of CompCO Designs is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Emmanuel Companys on the series. Interviewing Emmanuel Companys was a lot of fun, educational and fantastic. It was a great pleasure to have Emmanuel Companys on the show, and I know people will be absolutely intrigued by what he has to say.”
Andy Jacob continues, “It is my goal to provide our viewers with the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have been blessed to have interviewed many of the leading entrepreneurs in their respective field, and Emmanuel Companys of CompCO Designs has a remarkably interesting story. We were incredibly excited to have Emmanuel Companys on the show as it takes amazing leadership to build a company like CompCO Designs. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world. I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best, and I always come away humbled by how many outstanding and talented people are building amazing companies. Emmanuel Companys and CompCO Designs are providing an exemplary service to their clients and they have leveraged their team’s background and experience to build an influential company. As we scout the world for terrific companies, it is always a wonderful experience for our team to meet leaders like Emmanuel Companys that are forging an incredible path for others.”
DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc500founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.
PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINE
Email: Andy@DotComMagazine.com
Phone: 602-909-9890
Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com
andrew jacob
DotCom Magazine
+1 602-909-9890
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Emmanuel Companys, experienced Smart Building Design expert & CEO of CompCO Designs Zoom Interviewed for DotCom Magazine