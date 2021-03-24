Respiratory Masks Market (Including N95, Surgical Masks) To Grow At A Rate Of 23.5% Through 2023

Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our reports have been revised for market size, forecasts, and strategies to take on 2021 after the COVID-19 impact: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-reports

The global respiratory masks (N95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market size is expected to stabilize after the COVID-19 outbreak and reach $6.65 billion at a CAGR of 23.5% through 2023. While the impact of the coronavirus is the biggest driver of the market currently and expected to be so going forward, other factors such as rising airborne diseases and the rise of online pharmacies will also support the market growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the respiratory masks market in the future include environmental concerns, shortage of masks, stringent regulatory practices and increasing use of homemade masks.

In order to minimize these hindrances, some trends in the market include how surgical mask manufacturing companies are increasingly investing to make surgical masks biodegradable and reduce plastic pollution. With heavy use of surgical masks globally due to the COVID-19 pandemic, companies and consumers are realizing the importance of biodegradable and reusable masks. Companies such as Cambridge and Aniwon have already invested in biodegradable and reusable surgical masks to mitigate pollution concerns and create reusable options for consumers. Other companies such as AirX have launched a biodegradable face mask made from Vietnamese coffee. The mask provides two layers of protection. The first layer is woven from coffee yarn and the second layer has a biodegradable filter on the inside which is developed by silver nanotechnology and coffee. The mask is washable and reusable, and the filter has to be replaced after 30 days.

The competitive landscape in the respiratory masks industry comprises of Honeywell, The 3M Company, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Ansell Limited, Owens & Minor, Inc., Cardinal Health, Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., Molnlycke Health Care, McKesson Corporation, Respro, Venous Safety & Health Pvt., Halyard Health, Salus Products, Louis M. Gerson Company, Inc., Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacture Company, Ltd., DuPont, Toray Industries, Koken, Yamamoto Kogaku, Moldex, Protect U, GE Healthcare, MSA Safety, Ambu, Teleflex, Moldex-Metric, Inc., Irema, Kolmi-Hopen, Segetex-EIF, Macopharma and Paul Boyé Technologies, Cambridge Mask Co, Vostok Service, Technoavia, TD Trakt, Zelinsky Group Ltd, Maska, Respiratorniy Kompleks, Alvateks, CERVA GROUP a.s., Medline Industries, Johnson and Johnson, Dukal Corporation, Key Surgical, Dynarex Corporation, BD, Prestige Ameritech, Alpha Pro Tech, Canada Medical Ltd., Medicom, CPMC, Fine Hygienic Holding, FLOWTRONIX, GreenLine, Egypt for Medical Clothes (Medic).

Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides respiratory masks (n95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market overview, forecast respiratory masks (n95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market size and growth for the whole market, respiratory masks (n95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market segments, and geographies, respiratory masks (n95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market trends, respiratory masks (n95 respirators, surgical masks, and others) market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

