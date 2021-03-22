2021-03-22 10:01:38.76 $62,698 Club Keno Prize Won in Springfield Pub

2021-03-22 10:01:38.76

Bruce Gilomen is a regular at Schultz and Dooley’s Pub, 2210 W. Chesterfield Blvd. in Springfield, where he enjoys playing Keno with his friends. On a recent evening there, the group made special note about the size of Club Keno’s progressive jackpot.

After watching a drawing, they noticed the jackpot amount had decreased – meaning someone had won it. Gilomen realized he had matched eight of the numbers drawn, plus the Bulls-Eye number, so he immediately had the bartender scan the ticket to confirm his thoughts.

Neither he nor his friends could believe his luck. Gilomen’s 8-spot ticket with Bulls-Eye was worth $62,698. In addition to the base prize, his win also included prize money as part of the progressive jackpot feature that is automatically included with all 6-, 7- and 8-spot plays.

Club Keno is available at social environment locations like restaurants, bars and fraternal organizations, and can be played at convenience stores, grocery stores and similar Missouri Lottery retail locations.

In FY20, players in Greene County won more than $45.3 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $4.3 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $22.4 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county – including more than $10.6 million for programs at Missouri State University and $3.3 million for programs in the Springfield School District.