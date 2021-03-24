CSE’s ESG Research presented at the 2021 Clean Energy Forum of the Business Council for Sustainable Energy
Research revealed successful common ESG practices and learnings from the ESG top 50 in North AmericaCHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, March 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Center for Sustainability and Excellence (CSE) was proud to take part in this year’s BCSE Clean Energy Forum which hosted Gina McCarthy, National Climate Advisor under President Joe Biden, as Opening Speaker as well as other important speakers such as Senator Joe Manchin, Chairman of Senate Energy And Natural Resources Committee, and Kristina Wyatt, Senior Counsel for Climate and ESG from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Nikos Avlonas, President of CSE, presented the findings of CSE’s latest Research into ESG Ratings and Reporting Trends in North America. According to the research, the analysis of the companies with the highest ESG consolidated scores on different ratings, together with the use of appropriate standards and frameworks, have a very positive impact on their long term financial performance and ESG risk reduction.
CSE used the outcomes of the research to further strengthen and expand the Return on Sustainability (ESG) framework which was established through the results of its previous researches.
CSE is a leading ESG Consulting firm with integrated sector-focused services, from ESG Reporting and Ratings, Certification & External Assurance, to Impact Assessment and Strategic Planning. For more than 14 years, CSE helps FORTUNE 500 and other organizations around the globe improve their ESG Ratings and maximize their social, economic and environmental impact.
