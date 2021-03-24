A group of friends who have the ability to use an element must come together to fight crimes and stop alien invaders

Paul Ellison announces the release of ‘The Element Wielders’

/EIN News/ -- DONCASTER, England, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The year 2020 has been an awful year for many and like many people, Paul Ellison found himself on furlough for several months. To kill time, he decided to write a sci-fi fantast book titled, “The Element Wielders” (published by AuthorHouse UK).

This book tells the story of a character named Paul, Consistorium’s King of Fire who must figure out why he was sent back in time, how to live on Earth as a teenager, and how to change his future. As he becomes friend with Amie, Megan and Jack, their abilities to use an element come together to fight crimes and stop alien invaders.

“This book was written like a transcript. You can see who is talking rather than the usual he said, she said you would see in other books. It’s different to anything else out there,” Ellison says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from this book, Ellison answers, “I want them to enjoy it. I want to leave them wanting more.” For more details about this book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en-gb/bookstore/bookdetails/820858-the-element-wielders

“The Element Wielders”

By Paul Ellison

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 278 pages | ISBN 9781665584135

E-Book | 278 pages | ISBN 9781665584128

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

